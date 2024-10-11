NFL donates $100k to Trevor Project on National Coming Out Day

The National Football League is donating another $100,000 to the Trevor Project, gay former NFL player Carl Nassib announced Friday, National Coming Out Day.

“I’m happy to announce that the NFL is continuing their support by making a $100,000 donation to the Trevor Project,” Nassib said on the NFL Network's Good Morning Football.“So for those who don’t know, young LGBTQ people are actually four times more likely to harm themselves, and so the Trevor Project provides lifesaving support to these kids, and so this $100,000 is going directly to that organization to continue that work. So huge, huge thank you to the NFL … it’s a really positive step.”

Nassib came out in 2021, becoming the first active NFL player to do so. He was then a defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders. Over the course of his career, he also played for the Cleveland Browns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When he came out, he made a $100,000 donation to the Trevor Project, which assists LGBTQ+ youth experiencing suicidal ideation and other crises, and the NFL matched that.

He retired in 2023 and is now focusing on his company, Rayze, a social media app that connects donors and volunteers with nonprofit organizations.

He has called himself a “pretty private person,” but he felt that after having been released by teams many times, he had nothing to lose by coming out. “After all that it was like, who cares if somebody says anything about me being gay? I couldn’t care less,” he told The Advocate this year.

With Rayze, he said in the same interview, “I go to bed every night and I can’t wait to go to work the next day. It’s crazy, going from the NFL, which is fiercely competitive and cutthroat, and now working with nonprofit organizations, who are dedicating their lives to help other people. The passion that they have for their mission is so invigorating.”

In announcing the donation, he released this statement: “When I came out in 2021, it was important to me to let LGBTQ+ young people know that they are not alone. It has been an absolute honor to use my platform to shine a light on the Trevor Project's lifesaving services. The Trevor Project is near and dear to my heart, so it’s especially meaningful to me that the NFL has renewed their $100K commitment to support the organization’s mission to end suicide among LGBTQ+ young people.”

Trevor Project CEO Jaymes Black added, “Since partnering over four years ago, the NFL has been steadfast in their commitment to fostering LGBTQ+ inclusion in sports, and we are beyond grateful for their generous donation this National Coming Out Day. When sports leagues like the NFL are vocal about supporting the Trevor Project’s mission, it sends a clear message to LGBTQ+ young people that they are welcomed and accepted in athletic environments.

“The Trevor Project’s research found that 68 percent of LGBTQ+ young people reported that they had never participated in sports, with many citing concerns of discrimination and harassment from peers and coaches, fears of how others would react to their LGBTQ+ identity, and policies preventing them from playing on the team that matches their gender identity. Now, more than ever, it’s crucial for coaches, athletic directors, and teammates to create safe and affirming spaces for LGBTQ+ athletes to thrive openly as their authentic selves, both on and off the field.”

Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, had this to say: “We are thrilled that the Trevor Project will continue to be a partner in our shared commitment to an LGBTQ-inclusive league and world. The Trevor Project’s work in championing LGBTQ youth and mental health is an inspiration, and we are proud to support the positive strides they are making to help communities in need.”I