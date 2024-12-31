The best of 2024 LGBTQ+ news and events in images

Getty Images; Nikki Aye for The Advocate; Courtesy Sidetrack Chicago; Courtesy Images By Chantis; Presley Ann/Getty Images for Out.com/equalpride
Nikki Aye, equalpride's digital photo editor, pulled together some of the most visually-focused stories from 2024 below. From the Supreme Court to Provincetown, these are photo-heavy pieces showing the victories, losses, and challenges we've faced as a community.
As we enter 2025 bracing ourselves to keep fighting against another Donald Trump administration, there's nothing better than putting together an overview of the works that keeps us motivated and inspired to continue our phite.
Courtesy Free Mom Hugs; Nikki Aye for The Advocate; Sue Benedict via KJHR News; Out Montclair; Donna Aceto
This was made with a heavy heart and a fierce streak of visibility. The images were crowd-sourced from our audience. It's important to show queers people uniting across the country to demand action and pay respects. Nex deserved better.
I stumbled upon this photographer while doing research for another story and fell in love with his collection of images. Cultures on the other side of the world are different, and also the same. Queer joy is everywhere!
Pitched to me by the photographer, who we love and have worked with before. Sadly, it's small because the weather kept a lot of people at home, but some queers still came out and were dressed to the nines!
Nikki Aye is a photojournalist and the digital photo editor for equalpride’s full family of publications. As a lifelong activist, Nikki is passionate about telling the important stories shaping our queer historical narrative.
