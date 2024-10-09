13 LGBTQ+ content creators you need to follow this election season

As the 2024 election heads into its final days, our feeds have become battlegrounds of opinions, debates, and sometimes, misinformation. But fear not, for your guide to cutting through the noise has arrived.
Whether you’re seeking hard-hitting analysis, sassy comebacks, or those quick “did-you-know” fact drops, these content creators are here to make sense of the chaos with wit, wisdom, and a lot of style. Consider this your curated list of voices worth hearing—voices that keep the conversation smart, sharp, and oh-so-scrolling worthy.
Grab your latte, sit back, and get ready to hit that follow button! Your election season feed just got an upgrade.
Under the Desk News (@underthedesknews)
When the world’s news cycle feels like a neverending avalanche, “V” Spehar steps in with a concise, digestible take from, well, under a desk. It’s like having your friend pop their head out and give you the tea—quick, to the point, and always fresh.
Erin in the Morning (@erininthemorning)
Erin Reed is the policy queen we all need. Covering LGBTQ+ news and rights with compassion, Erin helps you navigate this wild ride of an election season while keeping you aware and always in the know.
Kelley Robinson (@kelleyjrobinson)
As President of the Human Rights Campaign, Kelley is all about fighting for equality, and her feed is the inspiration we need this election season. Whether it’s rallying support or celebrating wins, Kelley reminds us that the power of change is in our hands.
Matt Bernstein (@mattxiv)
Matt provides a colorful conversation around LGBTQ+ rights, advocacy, and the type of political commentary that makes you stop, think, and double-tap. Always with the freshest set of nails, Bernstein also starts the week with a “Manifest Monday,” allowing followers to imagine a wish or hope at a time when the world seems increasingly hopeless.
RaeShanda Lias-Lioncourt (@shop_aif)
She may not be a math teacher, but she’s always finding the solution! Mixing humor with advocacy, RaeShanda’s mission is as bold as her style. Expect a feed that keeps you laughing, informed, and ready to take action on Election Day.
Here's Why with Kevin Ortega-Rojas (@hereswhykevin)
Whether unpacking the latest in the upcoming election or diving deep into the cultural moments shaping our world, Kevin serves up sharp, snackable commentary with just the right amount of spice. Full of flavor and substance, leaving plenty of room for lively discussions and fresh perspectives on all the trending topics.
Blair Imani (@blairimani)
History, social justice, and education get a stylish twist with Blair. She’s the fabulous guide we never knew we needed, serving us her iconic “Smarter in Seconds” lessons that are welcoming to all.
Imara Jones (@imara_jones_)
An award-winning journalist and trans advocate, Imara’s work speaks truth to power. As the face of TransLash Media, Imara continues to amplify the voices of trans and non-binary Americans from communities across the country. Follow her for cutting-edge commentary on politics, social issues, and the stories of those often left on the margins.
Kamie Crawford (@kamiecrawford)
You may know her as the former co-host of the hit show Catfish, but Kamie’s got her pulse on more than just internet sleuthing. With a voice that’s equal parts sass and substance, she’s your go-to for opinions on everything from social justice to pop culture.
Olivia Julianna (@0liviajulianna)
Power, politics, and unapologetic passion—Olivia’s got it all. This Gen Z powerhouse and activist doesn’t just talk the talk; she walks the walk, unafraid to tackle the hot-button issues and tell it like it is.
Hope Giselle (@hopegiselle)
Hope isn’t just a name—she’s a movement. As an advocate, author, and speaker, she offers truth, advocacy, and a fresh perspective on what it means to be at the intersection of being Black, trans, and proud in America. Her voice is one that commands attention.
Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73)
Actor, activist, and all-around inspiration, Wilson uses his platform to uplift, educate, and inspire. From Hollywood to human rights, Wilson brings the elegance of the spotlight and the heart of activism to every post.
Charlotte Clymer (@charlotte.clymer)
A former press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign, Charlotte is a masterclass in advocacy and bringing the political to the personal. Sharp and witty, she’s got a way with words that make you sit up and listen.
These content creators are ready to serve you the scoop, the sass, and the truth this election season. Hit that follow button and let the stories, education, and inspiration fill your feed.
Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière is the Community Editor at equalpride, publisher of The Advocate.
