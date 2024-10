Jewish queer students across the country returned to campuses and schools this fall with nervous anticipation following last year’s turmoil. Confronted with rising antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric both on and off campus, these students, who are among the most vulnerable, face complex challenges that require urgent support.

The October 7 attack by Hamas intensified global tensions and contributed to a surge in antisemitic incidents and identity-based hate on college and high school campuses. Jewish students who identify as queer often feel forced to hide their sexuality and gender identities from their families and friends in religious contexts; now, many feel the need to hide their Jewish identities and beliefs in queer contexts as well. We also know that Jewish queer students aren’t alone in feeling this increased isolation.

Finding and building supportive communities has always been necessary; now, in this charged atmosphere–it’s lifesaving. People of all identities need spaces to feel accepted and valued rather than ostracized or fearful. Embracing all facets of their identities—including Jewish and queer—requires resilience and access to supportive networks that recognize and affirm their complex experiences and multiple truths.

However, the reality is that many of these students face rejection and isolation from their own families and communities. Though the ongoing geopolitical conflict may seem distant to some, the resulting antisemitism, anti-Muslim bigotry, and anti-Arab sentiment can extract an emotional toll here in the United States. Compounded by inadequate support from schools.

Based on what we’ve heard from the students that JQY most closely works with, this lack of understanding and empathy only deepens the struggles that they face as people who are both Jewish and queer.

Students deserve environments that welcome their whole selves, even the parts of them that seem conflicting. Schools must do more to foster an environment of inclusivity and support for every student, ensuring all individuals feel safe, valued, and respected regardless of their background or identity. The surge in antisemitism and queerphobia over the past year has heightened the need for such environments, making it clear that our collective efforts must be renewed and strengthened.

It is important to remember that being both queer and religious is not only possible but also normal. More than 50% of LGBTQ+ American adults also identify as religious, despite the narrative pushed by some religious communities that these two aspects are inherently incompatible. All queer youth – Jewish and not Jewish – should be able to take pride in their unique identities and understand that they are not alone. I firmly believe there is space to embrace all facets of our identities as these pieces make up the tapestry of who we are.

Pride reminds us to remain unapologetically true to ourselves when faced with adversity.

In an academic setting, Jewish queer students can find solace by connecting with trusted faculty members on campus or school guidance counselors. These relationships can provide support and understanding, helping students feel heard and respected. Engaging with affirming clubs and positive spaces that embrace the intersectionality of being Jewish and queer, or creating those spaces if nonexistent, can offer crucial community and support at school. All queer students should be empowered to feel proud of their unique identity. Classrooms should be places where students of all backgrounds are taken into account for who they are.

No student should need to check parts of themselves at the door.

At JQY, our commitment is unwavering. To the Jewish queer youth returning to school this year: know that you are valued, celebrated, and you are not alone. We are here to support you through these challenging times and beyond.

To relegate antisemitism and queerphobia to the past, we must collectively foster empathy and understanding. Schools, communities, and organizations must proactively implement programs and policies that celebrate diversity and uplift differing opinions, provide robust support systems, and create safe spaces for all students. Together, let’s work toward a future where acceptance and understanding are the norms, not the exceptions.

Rachael Fried (she/her) joined JQY in 2013 and became its Executive Director in 2019. She is committed to ensuring that the voices of queer Jewish individuals are heard and celebrated. She holds a MSW in Community Organizing from Wurzweiler School of Social Work at Yeshiva University, an MFA from Parsons in Transdisciplinary Design, and a BA in Studio Art from Stern College. Rachael is a Wexner Field Fellow, the 2022 JPro Young Professionals Award recipient, and one of The Jewish Week’s “36 Under 36″.