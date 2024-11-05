10 things to do instead of doomscolling on Election Day

Terrified for the outcome of today? Yeah, so are we. Obsessing over updates and continuously refreshing pages? Yeah, so are we.

But we're the ones being paid to do it. So how about you put your time to better use and try one of these other things?



Watch something else Shuttershock The Minnesota Wild are having a great season. I've also heard that new Marvel show about witches is okay.

Did you know every single episode of Kitchen Nightmares is on YouTube for free? Why would you be staring at an electoral map when you could watch Gordon Ramsay call someone a donkey? (Editor's note: The Wild are a hockey team, apparently).

(Writer's note: Do not disrespect the only good team Tim Walz has to root for, Alex.)

Crochet/knit Shuttershock Don't know how? Try learning something new for once in your life.

Play video games Shuttershock Instead of focusing on the society you live in collapsing due to the failings of the ruling class, try playing Hollow Knight, a game about society collapsing due to the failings of the ruling class. Or Elden Ring, a game about society collapsing due to the failings of the ruling class. Or The Last of Us, a game about... You know what? Maybe don't play video games today.

Go for a run Shuttershock And don't stop running until you cross the Canadian border. Then run right back over, because their recent polls are also leaning pretty conservative.

Throw your phone in a lake Shuttershock Forget "reconnecting with nature" or "taking a 15-minute walk" — solve the problem at its source and only use mid-1800s technology for the next week. You can have the results on Saturday when a newsboy shouts them at you from a street corner.

Journal Shuttershock Writing down your thoughts and feelings can help, but holding down the "A" key for the next 72 hours doesn't count.

Cook/bake something Shuttershock Just try really hard not to think about the surge in foodborne illnesses during Trump's first term or his promises to gut the regulatory state while you toss that salad. E Coli-bus unum.

Clean Shuttershock Busy hands are happy hands. Only chores can keep the wickedness at bay.

Online shop Shuttershock I'm either abusing my liver or my bank account today, and only one of those options gets me aGolden Girls caftan. The other gets me alcohol poisoning, but hey — might as well take advantage of Obamacare while we still have it.

