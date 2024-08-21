Tim Walz is a ‘regular guy’ Renaissance man — and that matters

Tonight, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will make his prime-time debut with his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, and I cannot wait to hear what he has to say. So far, he has blown me away, and I'm sure I'm not the only one.



Before Vice President Harris picked Walz as her running mate, some of us here at The Advocate wrote about our predictions about who she would choose. I picked Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, mainly because I was born and raised in Pennsylvania, so I was pulling for the guy from my hometown state.

Then on the Monday before she announced, I sent my colleague Christopher Wiggins a Slack saying that I was starting to warm up to Walz. That’s when I began doing a deeper dive into Walz. By Tuesday I was hoping that she would choose him, and I was thrilled when she did .

As I connected the dots — there were many of them — about Walz, I suddenly realized that he is somewhat of a Renaissance man. In case you’re not sure what that is, Dictionary.com defines it as “a cultured man of the Renaissance who was knowledgeable, educated or proficient in a wide range of fields.” Da Vinci, Aristotle, and Galileo were some of history's most accomplished Renaissance men.

Today, we can think of Lady Gaga's multihyphenated talent as making her a modern Renaissance woman. Or, the queen of Renaissance herself, Beyoncé.

Perhaps Tim Walz doesn’t fit the traditional sense of being cultural and highly educated like a Renaissance man would be thought to be; instead, I consider Walz to be a regular guy Renaissance man, and here’s why.

He grew up on a farm, so he understands the land, Earth, the effects of climate change, and what a hard day's work is all about. He’s a former social studies teacher who has first-hand knowledge about education and grasps the importance of teaching our next generation of leaders. (And likes books, instead of banning them.).

Walz is a former football coach, who took a ragtag team to a state championship. For his school’s newly formed Gay-Straight Alliance student club, as the football coach he sent a strong message by becoming the club’s first faculty adviser.

He served 24 years in the National Guard, rising to command sergeant major, which is among the highest ranks for enlisted soldiers. This gave him invaluable insight into being a veteran when he was Chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee - and he was a six-term Democratic congressman, representing a red district. I think that’s pretty self-explanatory.

Walz owns a gun, and he hunts — obviously, that’s not anything Renaissance-worthy; however, he consistently won the congressional sharp-shooting contest while he served in Congress, so he’s a pretty good shot as they say.

Walz is a two-term governor, with an exemplary record, and was reelected in 2022 in a modern-day landslide. He also personally understands reproductive rights — he and his wife struggled for seven years of IVF treatment in order to have their daughter. He has a rescue dog — and a rescue cat. And not to mention all he’s done for the queer community.

And about some personality traits that round out his regular guy Renaissance man, Walz is often seen as the antithesis of toxic masculinity, unlike the aggressive, domineering traits often associated with toxic masculinity, i.e. those of the off-putting Republican presidential and vice-presidential nominees, Walz is approachable, empathetic, and values collaboration over confrontation.

When he was speaking last month in the hot sun of Wisconsin, one of the audience members started getting sick. Instead of making fun of the person as you know who might, Walz stopped his speech and said, “We have someone down. They are treating him. They’re getting him some water, and it’s good. Take care of your neighbors.”

And what Renaissance man isn’t judged by his sense of style? Walz has a fashion sense that reflects his "everyman" image —practical, unpretentious, and rooted in his Midwestern background. Walz isn’t one to flaunt designer suits or meticulously tailored outfits. Instead, his style leans more toward comfort and approachability, often opting for casual wear that resonates with everyday Americans.

This was on full display during a recent event in Detroit. I noticed that when Walz jumped onstage with enthusiasm, his shirt was untucked, revealing a bit of a "spare tire." This moment, where his less-than-polished appearance was evident, underscored his relatability.

Far from being a polished politician concerned with every detail of his public image, Walz has a lack of pretense in fashion that highlights how he contrasts with the typical image of a politician, making him all the more appealing to those who value authenticity over appearances.

And if you are impressed with all that Tim does, how about his wife, Gwen? She could equally be described as a modern-day Renaissance woman She too has a multifaceted career in social justice, education, and community service. Over the years, she has also built a diverse résumé that reflects her dedication to creating a more equitable society.

The would-be second lady has taught in a host of different schools schools. She has also advocated for criminal justice reform and she, too, wholeheartedly supports the LGBTQ+ community.

Gwen Walz is an active board member for the Special Olympics USA Games, which will be held in Minnesota in 2026. As first lady of Minnesota, she made history by being the first to establish an office in the Capitol. Her work reflects her commitment to education. She has worked to bridge the gap between the state’s Department of Education and local school districts, pushing for more collaboration and less top-down regulatory compliance. This hands-on approach reflects her belief in serving those who are often overlooked by the system.

Gwen Walz's approach to public service is deeply rooted in a personal philosophy of asking, "Whom do we serve?" This guiding question reflects her commitment to centering the needs of others in her work. Now, I guess you understand why, after this lengthy and multifaceted biography that I just penned, why I think Walz has earned the right to be called a "regular guy" Renaissance man.

