🗣️ Last night, Republican presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis took to the debate stage while Donald Trump took to his own at a separate event. As The Advocate's Trudy Ring writes, "Wednesday night’s Republican presidential debate wasn’t as rife with anti-transgender rhetoric as previous ones, probably because there were fewer candidates to spew it. But the participants did get off some zingers, including a claim that Disney is 'involved in transing kids.'"
Ron, what does that even mean ⁉️ 🙃
📰 Former CNN news anchor Don Lemon is moving to X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter. In announcing the news, Lemon referred to X as “the biggest space for free speech in the world.” The Don Lemon Show will not be an X show, but the platform will be streaming it first, an inside source told The Advocate. Ever since Elon Musk bought the company last year it's been mired in controversy, including what rights groups have called a proliferation of hate speech, including toward LGBTQ+ people. 🐦
🪩 Bob the Drag Queen opened up about touring with Madonna and the incredible things she's done for the queer community. "Being in her orbit is really interesting and you get to see her impact on a global level. She is definitely a very impactful woman. When you're in her orbit, you [realize] this woman has affected a lot of people's lives," Bob said. 🪩
In other news:
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Democrat Robert Garcia Site
Youtube/ @9NEWS
Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Gov. Mike DeWine site
Shuttershock
Courtesy Brock McGillis; Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Look, a hint!
Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia. Tuesday, you'll get the question. Today, you'll get a hint. And Saturday, you'll get the answer.
This week's question is: What television show featured the first lesbian kiss on primetime network television?
This week's hint is: The show aired between 1986-1994. The episode that featured the kiss premiered in 1991.
Reply to this email with the answer and you may get a shout-out in a future newsletter!
