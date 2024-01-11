Scroll To Top
01/11/24

@wgacooper

Happy Thursday,

🗣️ Last night, Republican presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis took to the debate stage while Donald Trump took to his own at a separate event. As The Advocate's Trudy Ring writes, "Wednesday night’s Republican presidential debate wasn’t as rife with anti-transgender rhetoric as previous ones, probably because there were fewer candidates to spew it. But the participants did get off some zingers, including a claim that Disney is 'involved in transing kids.'"

Ron, what does that even mean ⁉️ 🙃

📰 Former CNN news anchor Don Lemon is moving to X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter. In announcing the news, Lemon referred to X as “the biggest space for free speech in the world.” The Don Lemon Show will not be an X show, but the platform will be streaming it first, an inside source told The Advocate. Ever since Elon Musk bought the company last year it's been mired in controversy, including what rights groups have called a proliferation of hate speech, including toward LGBTQ+ people. 🐦

🪩 Bob the Drag Queen opened up about touring with Madonna and the incredible things she's done for the queer community. "Being in her orbit is really interesting and you get to see her impact on a global level. She is definitely a very impactful woman. When you're in her orbit, you [realize] this woman has affected a lot of people's lives," Bob said. 🪩

In other news:

Onward and upward,

Alex


Republican debate again marked by anti-trans tropes, as DeSantis claims Disney is 'transing' kids

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Gender-affirming care just became more accessible in Maryland

Whoopi Goldberg warns Trump will 'disappear' gay people and journalists if he wins

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Out Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia goes viral with ‘Real Housewives’ Donald Trump critique

Democrat Robert Garcia Site

Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband accused of assaulting son

Youtube/ @9NEWS

Don Lemon announces new show on X amid platform’s LGBTQ+ safety concerns

Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Ohio House overrides Gov. DeWine's veto of gender-affirming care ban; Senate votes January 24

Gov. Mike DeWine site

This Colorado orchestra is exploring gender identity through classical music

Shuttershock

How a gay hockey star is fighting homophobia when not in the rink

Courtesy Brock McGillis; Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Look, a hint!

Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia. Tuesday, you'll get the question. Today, you'll get a hint. And Saturday, you'll get the answer.

This week's question is: What television show featured the first lesbian kiss on primetime network television?

This week's hint is: The show aired between 1986-1994. The episode that featured the kiss premiered in 1991.

Reply to this email with the answer and you may get a shout-out in a future newsletter!

What you should also be reading:

Check out the latest issue of Plus magazine ⬇️

@wgacooper
