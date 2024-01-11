Scroll To Top
Politics

Out Democrat Robert Garcia goes viral with Real Housewives Donald Trump critique

The gay congressman from California referenced a legendary confrontation on the reality-tv franchise.

In a striking instance where politics intersected with pop culture, California Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia gained significant attention on Wednesday for echoing Heather Gay, a star from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, in his criticism of former President Donald Trump.

During a House Oversight Committee session, Garcia made a compelling case against former President Donald Trump by replicating Gay’s memorable speech from the show’s season 4 finale.

“What do we have as Democrats? We have receipts, proof, a timeline, screenshots. We have everything we need to prove conclusively that foreign governments were funneling money through Trump Properties and into Donald Trump’s pockets, all in violation of the constitution,” Garcia said.

The moment captured the essence of a pivotal scene from the Bravo reality show, where Gay confronts another housewife, Monica Garcia. Gay’s assertive speech in the show was the template for Garcia’s statement in Congress.

“receipts! 👏 proof! 👏 timeline! 👏 screenshots!” #RHOSLC #HeatherGay #RealityVonTease #Shortswww.youtube.com

A House Democratic staff report recently revealed that Trump’s businesses received at least $7.8 million in foreign payments from 20 countries during his presidency. The finding was part of a multi-year investigation by the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, which argued that Trump violated the Constitution’s Foreign Emoluments Clause. The report noted that these payments occurred while foreign governments pursued their policy goals with the Trump administration.

The interaction between Garcia and Gay on social media further amplified the moment. After Gay quoted Garcia’s post, Garcia expressed his admiration for Gay’s support by tweeting, “I am truly [skull emoji] - you are iconic.” Gay responded playfully, “You forgot the claps.” Garcia, keeping the banter going, replied, “Next time!”

Garcia is the first out gay immigrant elected to Congress. He has been very open about his love for comic books, Beyoncé, and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
