Whoopi Goldberg warns Trump will 'disappear' gay people and journalists if he wins

Whoopi Goldberg
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The talk show co-host made the remarks during Wednesday’s episode of The View.

Cwnewser

Whoopi Goldberg laid out the stakes of the 2024 election during Wednesday’s episode of the popular ABC talk show The View. The entertainer specifically addressed the potential consequences of a Donald Trump victory.

Goldberg, known for her outspoken views, did not mince words as she laid out a stark scenario of what she believes a Trump presidency could entail.

“Either you want it to work forward-thinking, you want everybody to have the ability to say how they feel, what they want to move forward, or you don’t want somebody who says…I’m going to be a dictator; who...tells you ‘I’m going to put you people away. I’m going to take all the journalists; I’m going to take all the gay folks; I’m going to move you all around and disappear you,’” Goldberg said.

Her comments come at a time of heightened political polarization in the United States as the country gears up for what is expected to be a highly contested presidential race.

Trump recently told Sean Hannity during a Fox News interview that he would be a dictator “only on day one.”

Goldberg also emphasized the importance of thoughtful decisions in the upcoming election.

“If that’s the country you want, you know who to vote for,” she said.

“If that’s not the country you want, you have to make a decision,” she urged viewers.

The episode also touched on other current issues, such as the divide among young Democratic voters and the environmental justice implications of the Israel-Hamas conflict. The show featured former Wyoming Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, who provided insight into the current political climate and her views on Trump’s influence within the Republican Party.

Cwnewser
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
