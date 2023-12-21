12/21/2023

🌈 Happy Thursday, y'all!

Tonight, the New Jersey Devils are going to troll the NHL hard. If you didn't know, the NHL banned players from wearing themed jerseys during warm-ups, but they didn't say anything about wearing them before warm-ups. The team is using that loophole to celebrate Pride night. Donations from the night's special auction will go to a local HIV/AIDS health organization.

Thirty-five years ago on Christmas Day, celebrated drag ball performer Venus Pellagatti Xtravaganza was found dead in New York City’s now-defunct Duchess hotel. Our latest cold case story delves into what we know about her death and how cops have investigated her murder. More than three decades later, it’s still unknown who killed Xtravaganza.

🎥 There was apparently a second gay sex video investigation at the Capitol. In 2022, video was leaked of a House staffer doing the deed with another man and also with himself. 🎥

And speaking of congressional sex tapes, Bowen Yang recently joked on his podcast about performing as the "congressional twink" in a SNL sketch inspired by the most recent one. Read that conversation at the link below.

