12/21/2023

🌈 Happy Thursday, y'all!

Tonight, the New Jersey Devils are going to troll the NHL hard. If you didn't know, the NHL banned players from wearing themed jerseys during warm-ups, but they didn't say anything about wearing them before warm-ups. The team is using that loophole to celebrate Pride night. Donations from the night's special auction will go to a local HIV/AIDS health organization.

Thirty-five years ago on Christmas Day, celebrated drag ball performer Venus Pellagatti Xtravaganza was found dead in New York City’s now-defunct Duchess hotel. Our latest cold case story delves into what we know about her death and how cops have investigated her murder. More than three decades later, it’s still unknown who killed Xtravaganza.

🎥 There was apparently a second gay sex video investigation at the Capitol. In 2022, video was leaked of a House staffer doing the deed with another man and also with himself. 🎥

And speaking of congressional sex tapes, Bowen Yang recently joked on his podcast about performing as the "congressional twink" in a SNL sketch inspired by the most recent one. Read that conversation at the link below.

In other news:

Onward and upward,

Alex

New Jersey Devils Troll the NHL by Wearing LGBTQ+ Pride Jerseys in Spite of Ban

Illustration: Kathryn Kennedy for the New Jersey Devils; Image: Shutterstock

A Second Gay Congressional Staffer Was Filmed Having Sex in a Capitol Building

Shuttershock

Bowen Yang Jokes About Playing the 'Congressional Twink' on 'Saturday Night Live'

Image: NBCUniversal

Venus Xtravaganza Was Murdered on Christmas Day in 1988. Her Case Is Still Cold.

Image: Off White Productions

Teenagers Found Guilty in Brutal Murder of Transgender Girl Brianna Ghey

Image: Peter Summers/Getty Images

The Indigo Girls Pay Tribute to the Queer Community in New Documentary

Image Courtesy of Oscilloscope Laboratories

Jesus Would Go to Jail for Rejecting Same-Sex Unions, Says Conservative Cardinal

Shutterstock

Groundbreaking Transgender Psychiatrist Jeanne Hoff Dead at 85

Image: Collection of the Kinsey Institute, Indiana University

Everything You Missed at Austin Wolf's Inaugural Collab Week

Image: Tony Valadez

Look, a hint!

Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia. Tuesday, you'll get the question. Today, you'll get a hint. And Saturday, you'll get the answer.

This week's question is: Who was the first Supreme Court member to conduct a same-sex marriage ceremony?

This week's hint is: The justice was nominated to the high court by a Democratic president.

Reply to this email with your answer, and you may get a shout-out in a future newsletter!

What you should also be reading:

