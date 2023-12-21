Bowen Yang Jokes About Playing the 'Congressional Twink' on 'Saturday Night Live'

Those who didn't have "congressional sex tape leak" on their 2023 Bingo card aren't alone — neither did Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang.

The out actor is at a total loss as to how to cover the latest bit of breaking news, he said in Wednesday's episode of his podcast, Las Culturistas. After all, a gay Senate staffer's intimate video with another man circulating online is already so surreal that it's hard to make a joke out of it.



"I think this is too shocking for mainstream media," Yang told his co-host, Matt Rogers. "It's like, how do you even begin? Because of course, I'm getting tagged on Saturday, like, 'Bowen Yang, are you prepared to play the congressional twink?' I want to be like, 'How do you think we're gonna [cover this one]?'"

"I'm so curious, I'm honestly open to pitches. This is the only time in my career that I've ever been open to SNL sketch pitches," he continued. "Every other moment of my life, after this week, moratorium. Period. For the rest of my life."

The explicit video, shot in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, ignited widespread controversy over the weekend. Two men could be seen engaged in a sexual act where Senators typically sit during hearings. The staffer seen in the video has reportedly been fired.

Rogers, for his part, pitched a potential SNL sketch to Yang, which would include the actor having to explain gay sex to some of his heterosexual coworkers.



"I think it should be a meta sketch," Rogers said. "You guys, in the writer's room, literally discussing how exactly to get this across. ... and they keep looking at you to explain."

But please, don't actually send Yang your SNL sketch pitches, as he explained: "on behalf of everyone who works at SNL, we should not listen to your joke pitches, because it becomes a huge legal issue if your idea, by some off chances, is something that we end up using."

