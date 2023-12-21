Scroll To Top
Politics

A Second Gay Congressional Staffer Was Filmed Having Sex in a Capitol Building

A Second Gay Congressional Staffer Was Filmed Having Sex in a Capitol Building

U.S. Capitol and rainbow
Shuttershock

Move over, Lover's Lane — it seems the new hot hookup spot is ... Capitol Hill.

A Senate staffer made headlines earlier this week after a leaked video showed him engaging in sexual acts with another man inside a Senate building. As it turns out, he wasn't the first.

News broke on Wednesday of a second investigation into a congressional staffer, who allegedly filmed himself performing sex acts with another man inside the U.S. Capitol in the summer of 2022. The videos first circulated on Snapchat from a user with the screen name "Adam J," according to Semafor, which first reported the story.

In one of the videos, a man masturbates inside a House office building, which the outlet identified through the furniture and a mouse pad branded with a congressional seal. In the second video, two men — whose faces were not visible — engaged in sexual acts in another office.

The staffer has not been named but was identified by Semafor as a former senior House staffer of Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington. A spokesperson told the outlet that they launched an investigation into “purported, unbecoming behavior” last year, but that it found “no conclusive evidence.”

“As soon as the office was alerted, we immediately contacted the appropriate House entities to conduct an independent investigation,” the spokesperson said. "The office will not be providing further comment on personnel matters.”

The staffer in question denied taking part in the videos, stating that he was informed of an investigation, but that Newhouse told him personally they had found “no evidence to the allegation.” He said that while he had left the position in Fall 2022, it was on "good terms" and was unrelated to the investigation.

The staffer in the first video to leak earlier this week has since been fired, and Capitol Police first confirmed to The Advocate that they were conducting an investigation into the matter.

