Scroll To Top
Obituaries

Groundbreaking Transgender Psychiatrist Jeanne Hoff Dead at 85

Jeanne Hoff Transgender Psychiatrist Kinsey Institute
Image: Collection of the Kinsey Institute, Indiana University

Hoff, who treated many LGBTQ+ patients, made a documentary about her own transition.

trudestress

Dr. Jeanne Hoff, a transgender psychiatrist who put her own gender transition procedure on film, has died at age 85.

Hoff died of Parkinson’s disease October 26 at her home in San Francisco, but her death is just now being widely reported. She was likely the first out transgender psychiatrist, The New York Times reports.

She was born into a working-class family in St. Louis in 1938 and attended that city’s Washington University on a partial scholarship. She received a master’s degree in science from Yale University and her medical degree from Columbia University. She then taught science at Washington University and did a residency in psychiatry there as well.

In 1976, she took over the New York City-based practice of Dr. Harry Benjamin, one of the first psychiatrists to treat trans people in a supportive manner. He had worked with groundbreaking gay sexologist Magnus Hirschfeld in Germany and then, in the U.S., treated Christine Jorgensen, among the first well-known trans people. Hoff eventually donated the practice's archives to the Kinsey Institute at Indiana University.

In 1977, Hoff underwent gender-confirmation surgery, accompanied by a camera crew. The footage became part of the documentary Becoming Jeanne: A Search for Sexual Identity, shown on NBC in 1978. Lynn Redgrave and Frank Field hosted. She put her transition on film partly to support and encourage her clients, many of whom were gay or trans, she said.

In the documentary, Field asked her, “How do you want us to accept you? What can we do?” notes Gay City News contributor Andy Humm, who knew Hoff. She responded, “Well, it may not be necessary for you to go to a lot of trouble to learn about accepting transsexuals if you have a general principle, and that is, mind your own business, I suppose. If you are meddling in the life and freedom of someone else, you ought to do so very cautiously and make sure that you’re entitled to do so and that they’ll be better off for your having been there.”

She added, “So if you take the position that people are all right until they have proved that they’re not, you’re not likely to harm them, and I’ll do my best to justify that confidence.”

Hoff was pioneering in many ways. “Dr. Hoff took other psychiatrists to task when they would help a man transition to be a woman and then insist that as a woman, the patient had to form intimate relationships with men and not be ‘gay,’” Humm writes. “Dr Hoff knew that erotic attraction was independent of gender identity and that there are, of course, trans women who are lesbians.”

In the 1970s, she also did a televised debate with antigay psychiatrist Charles Socarides, who was a proponent of conversion therapy. Socarides never wavered from his position that being gay was a mental illness, even though he had a gay son, Richard Socarides, who worked for President Bill Clinton.

Hoff closed her private New York City practice in the 1980s and then worked in hospitals in Brooklyn and upstate New York. Later, she moved to San Francisco and worked with formerly incarcerated people and in California prisons. She retired in 1999 after being attacked by a death row inmate she was counseling.

She has no immediate survivors. But she made history, Humm writes: “She was an unforgettable pioneer.”

From Your Site Articles
ObituariesTransgenderYahoo Feed
transgenderjeanne hoffpsychiatryhealth caremental healthgender-affirming careharry benjamincharles socaridesrichard socaridesconversion therapy
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring, The Advocate's copy chief, has spent much of her journalistic career covering the LGBT movement. When she's not fielding questions about grammar, spelling, and LGBT history, she's sharing movie trivia or classic rock lyrics.
Trudy Ring, The Advocate's copy chief, has spent much of her journalistic career covering the LGBT movement. When she's not fielding questions about grammar, spelling, and LGBT history, she's sharing movie trivia or classic rock lyrics.
Read Full Bio