Check out the lesbian wedding at the center of Anyone But You

The romcom Anyone But You stars Sydney Sweeney and Glenn Powell as star-crossed loves who initially can’t stand each other a la Much Ado About Nothing. But a lesbian wedding Down Under is the central event around which Sweeney’s Bea and Powell’s Ben orbit. Queer actor Alexandra Shipp, who graced our sibling magazine Out’s cover last summer when she costarred in Barbie, plays Claudia, half of the queer women couple whose destination wedding is the setting for quick-witted barbs and romance. The Boys in the Boat costar Hadley Robinson plays Halle, who marries Claudia against the backdrop of a stunning Australian vista. Now, in honor of the comedy’s streaming release, we have a clip of Claudia and Halle’s wedding.

Loosely based on William Shakespeare’s beloved comedy of manners, writers Ilana Wolpert and Will Gluck borrow their lead characters’ names from the play that features Beatrice and Benedick as central characters who fall for one another via witticisms. In Anyone But You, which Gluck directed, enemies Bea and Ben, who had a previous brief encounter, pretend to fall in love so the wedding attendees will stop trying to get them together. Much ado ensues, and as the romcom genre dictates, the central couple Bea and Ben will eventually get together. Meanwhile, Anyone But You’s central queer couple is happily betrothed.

The film from Sony Pictures costars Dermot Mulroney, Rachel Griffiths, GaTa, Michelle Hurd, and Nat Buchanan.

Watch the lesbian wedding clip below. And rent Anyone But You on Prime Video and Apple TV now.