Scroll To Top
Arts & Entertainment

Karla Sofía Gascón is ​the first transgender woman to win Best Actress at Cannes

Karla Sofia Gascon Best Actress Award Emilia Perez Palme DOr Winner 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Gascón's historic victory can't be spoiled — not even after being attacked online by a right-wing French politician.

Spanish actor Karla Sofía Gascón made history over the weekend when she became the first transgender woman to win win Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival.

Gascón, 52, earned the award jointly with the other stars of musical crime comedy Emilia Pérez, an ensemble film also featuring Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, and Mexican actor Adriana Paz. Gascón particularly received acclaim for her role as a Mexican drug lord who comes out as a transgender woman and decides to transition.

Gascón accepted the award on behalf of the group, declaring in her acceptance speech, "Selena Gomez, I am in love with you." She then dedicated the award to “all transgender people who suffer and must keep faith that changing is possible."

“Tomorrow, there will be plenty of comments from terrible people saying the same things about all of us trans people,” she said. “But I want to end with a message of hope. To all of them, like Emilia Perez, we all have the opportunity to change for the better, to become better people. If you have made us suffer, it is time for you also to change."

It wasn't long after her Saturday night milestone that Gascón's prediction of comments from "terrible people" came true. Commenters spewing hatred online were joined by French far-right politician Marion Maréchal, the head of the country’s Reconquête! party, who called Gascón's performance "female interpretation" and fallaciously claimed "progress for the left is the erasure of women and mothers.”

Six European LGBTQ+ groups — Adheos, Familles LGBT, Fédération LBGTI+, Mousse, Quazar, and Stop Homophobie — have since filed a complaint against Maréchal with the Paris Public Prosecutor for using “transphobic insults.” Stop Homophobie said on Twitter/X that “this illegal behavior reinforces the climate of violence in which LGBT+ people live in France”.

"Maréchal's speeches are heard by those who take action," the group wrote. "Since 2016, violence against LGBT people has skyrocketed by more than 129 percent, with the largest increase in transgender people. We are more determined than ever to protect them."

From Your Site Articles
Arts & EntertainmentYahoo FeedTransgenderPeople
adheosadriana pazbest actresscannes film festivalcomedycrimeemilia pérezfamilles lgbtfédération lbgtikarla sofía gascónmarion maréchalmoussemusical moviequazarreconquête!selena gomezstop homophobietransgender womantransphobiazoe saldañaarts & entertainment
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio