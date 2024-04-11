Scroll To Top
Arts & Entertainment

Sebastian Stan is Donald Trump in new film set to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

film still Apprentice Donald Trump Movie will premiere Cannes Film Festival 2024
Scythia Films

Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong play Donald Trump and gay attorney Roy Cohn.

Cwnewser

A new film that delves into the early life and rise of Donald Trump is set to premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, running from May 14 to May 25.

The Apprentice, starring Sebastian Stan as Trump and Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn, the notorious gay lawyer who denied his homosexuality through his death from AIDS in 1986, examines the future president’s formative years in the 1970s and 80s New York real estate scene, Deadlinereports.

The Ali Abbasi-directed film portrays the mentor-protégé relationship between Trump and Cohn, offering insight into the complex dynamics that propelled Trump’s career long before his political ascent. Maria Bakalova and Martin Donovan star as Ivana Trump and Fred Trump Sr., respectively, shining the light on family and business dynamics.

The film’s screenplay, crafted by Gabriel Sherman, known for his investigative work and best-selling former Fox News president Roger Ailes biography The Loudest Voice in the Room, provides a look into Trump’s early influences and challenges.

Stan’s portrayal of the former president in his early years is a significant shift from his well-known role as Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Strong is perhaps best known for his role as Kendall Roy in the critically acclaimed television series Succession. In Succession, Strong delivers a compelling performance as a tormented heir of a global media conglomerate, struggling to both earn his domineering father’s approval and carve out his own identity in the cutthroat world of corporate media. His portrayal has earned him widespread acclaim.

For those not weary of Trump’s omnipresence in the media, through constant social media engagement, ongoing legal battles, and unusual public appearances, The Apprentice offers another venue to engage with the controversial figure.

Cwnewser
Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
