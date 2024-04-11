Sebastian Stan is Donald Trump in new film set to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

A new film that delves into the early life and rise of Donald Trump is set to premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, running from May 14 to May 25.

The Apprentice, starring Sebastian Stan as Trump and Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn, the notorious gay lawyer who denied his homosexuality through his death from AIDS in 1986, examines the future president’s formative years in the 1970s and 80s New York real estate scene, Deadline reports .



The Ali Abbasi-directed film portrays the mentor-protégé relationship between Trump and Cohn, offering insight into the complex dynamics that propelled Trump’s career long before his political ascent. Maria Bakalova and Martin Donovan star as Ivana Trump and Fred Trump Sr., respectively, shining the light on family and business dynamics.

The film’s screenplay, crafted by Gabriel Sherman, known for his investigative work and best-selling former Fox News president Roger Ailes biography The Loudest Voice in the Room, provides a look into Trump’s early influences and challenges.

Stan’s portrayal of the former president in his early years is a significant shift from his well-known role as Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Strong is perhaps best known for his role as Kendall Roy in the critically acclaimed television series Succession. In Succession, Strong delivers a compelling performance as a tormented heir of a global media conglomerate, struggling to both earn his domineering father’s approval and carve out his own identity in the cutthroat world of corporate media. His portrayal has earned him widespread acclaim.

For those not weary of Trump’s omnipresence in the media, through constant social media engagement, ongoing legal battles, and unusual public appearances, The Apprentice offers another venue to engage with the controversial figure.