Gay Hollywood and art house star Udo Kier dies at 81

Udo Kier
Udo Kier

The German actor starred in hundreds of movies, including the Andy Warhol-produced films "Flesh for Frankenstein" and "Blood for Dracula."

Iconic German actor Udo Kier died Sunday at the age of 81.

His partner, Delbert McBride, confirmed the news to Variety.

The publication notes that he performed in over 200 films, including celebrated collaborations with Andy Warhol as well as Lars von Trier. Kier starred in the Warhol-produced, Paul Morrissey-directed films "Flesh for Frankenstein" and "Blood for Dracula."

"The films are subversive, sultry reimaginings of the classic Hollywood monsters, with Kier bringing a haunting yet comically inept spin on the title characters," Variety writes.

Born in Cologne, Germany, in 1944 during World War II, Kier also spent years working in the film industry across Europe.

In 1991, Kier appeared in a supporting role in "My Own Private Idaho," featuring River Phoenix and Keanu Reeves. Kier began working with von Trier during this time, with Kier appearing in films like "Europa" to "Dogville and "Melancholia."

Other film appearances included “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” “Armageddon,” and “Blade.”

He even appeared in a number of music videos for Madonna.

“I liked the attention, so I became an actor,” he told Variety in 2024. The publican reports that Kier had become a common face at the annual Palm Springs Film Festival. He lived in a former library in Palm Springs.

