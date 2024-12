The far-right account Libs of TikTok has no place on Bluesky, at least if the account’s recent suspension is to be believed. After nine days of activity on the popular new social media platform, the account was suspended on Monday. Known for its inflammatory posts targeting LGBTQ + people and other marginalized communities, the account quickly became Bluesky’s second-most blocked user, according to Clearsky, a site that tracks Bluesky activity.

This development was first reported by the Jewel City Times.

While it’s unclear what specific content or actions prompted the suspension, Libs of TikTok’s posts frequently target the LGBTQ+ community, including transgender people, drag performers, and inclusive events. The account’s content on X (formerly Twitter ) has often included harassment or abuse directed at members of or supporters of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as promoting hate against trans and nonbinary people — violations of Bluesky’s Community Guidelines . The platform’s rules explicitly prohibit harassment or abuse directed at a specific person or group, as well as promoting hate or extremist conduct targeting individuals based on their gender identity, sexual orientation, race, religion, or other protected characteristics

They make clear that harassment, hate, and the glorification of violence are not tolerated. Representatives for Bluesky did not respond to The Advocate’s request for comment.

The media advocacy organization GLAAD praised the account’s removal. “Social media platforms have hate speech policies for a reason — to maintain a safe environment for all users, and advertisers, and especially to protect historically marginalized groups, such as LGBTQ people, who are disproportionately targeted with hate and harassment,” a GLAAD spokesperson told The Advocate. “It is heartening to see Bluesky enforce its own policies, unlike so many other companies who have chosen to protect hate accounts rather than protecting their users.”

The suspension comes amid a broader migration of users from X to Bluesky. Following the November election, which saw Republicans and President-elect Donald Trump victorious, many users left X, citing its increasingly toxic environment under billionaire owner Elon Musk, a devoted Trump ally and financial supporter. With a surge in hate speech and harassment on X, Bluesky has emerged as a safer alternative, offering tools to empower users and ensure accountability.

Libs of TikTok, run by Chaya Raichik, has long been criticized for its harmful rhetoric. She is listed on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s glossary of extremists. Posts from the account have inspired harassment campaigns against hospitals providing gender-affirming care, LGBTQ+ youth programs, and drag events, frequently resulting in real-world threats and violence. Experts, including former Department of Homeland Security official Juliette Kayyem, have described the account’s behavior as stochastic terrorism — inciting violence through dehumanizing rhetoric without explicitly directing it.

“While there are often challenges in discerning nuance and intent of posts, there are many well-known high-follower accounts entirely devoted to spewing hateful content that violates the policies of the platforms,” the GLAAD spokesperson said.

According to advocates, by removing Libs of TikTok, Bluesky sends a strong signal that it prioritizes the safety and well-being of its community over the notoriety of extremist accounts.