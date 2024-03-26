Scroll To Top
Police arrest 3 teens for allegedly kidnapping and killing young trans man, dumping his body in the desert

Alex Boo Taylor Franco Police arrest 3 teens kidnapping killing transgender man dumping his body in the desert
everloved @alex-franco

Alex Franco, 21, was shot and killed outside the home of his girlfriend, police say.

Police in Utah have arrested three teenagers in connection to the daylight abduction and killing of a transgender young man, whose body was later found dumped in the desert.

The three youths, aged 15, 17, and 17, were taken into custody last week for the abduction and murder of Alex Franco, 21, outside the home of his girlfriend on March 17. The accused have not been named due to their ages.

Franco willingly entered a 2000s white Jeep Liberty around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, but was killed by a single gunshot fired by the 15-year-old suspect following a brief exchange of words, according to statements posted to social media by the Taylorsville Police Department. His body was found on Tuesday, March 19, in a remote desert region outside Lehi.

Alyssa Henry, Franco’s girlfriend, told local CBS affiliate KUTV that the three were “friends of friends” who were going to give the pair a ride to a local park. However, police say Franco was meeting with the youths to purchase a gun.

The three youths reportedly told police they intended to rob Franco, but he was shot and killed during an argument instead. The 17-year-old teen reportedly admitted to police he was the driver of the vehicle, while the 15-year-old reportedly confessed to his girlfriend that he shot Franco with a 9 mm handgun.

Friends and family remembered Franco fondly.

“He’s had his tough spots and stuff, but he’s a good kid,” Franco’s aunt, Sherry Bennett told local ABC affiliate KTVX. “He walks in the room and everyone brightens up immediately, so it’s really hard to even think that somebody could be so mad to do this to him.”

An EverLoved donation page has been created to help the family with funeral expenses. The page has gathered over $10,000 with an original $5,000 goal.

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

