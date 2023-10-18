Scroll To Top
Crime

Wisconsin Man Charged in Killing of Black Transgender Woman Chyna Long

Wisconsin Man Charged in Killing of Black Transgender Woman Chyna Long

Transgender Woman Chyna Long Murderer Arrested Anotonio Currin Mug Shot
Images: Courtesy Lisa Davenport via WISN 12 News ABC; Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

Long was shot in cold blood and left to die on the street.

A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of Chyna Long, a Black transgender woman who was found shot on a street in Milwaukee last week.

Anotonio Currin, 29, has been charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bail was set at $150,000 on Sunday.

According to court documents seen by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Currin was observed on a surveillance video leaving his home at 7:34 a.m. on Sunday, October 8. Shortly before 7:47 a.m., a witness saw a man wearing a face mask and matching Currin’s description talking with a person inside a Chevy Impala. A series of gunshots rang out at 7:47 a.m., and surveillance video captured the Impala speeding away from the scene. Police arriving at the scene found Long lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Currin was identified as a suspect during the investigation. During police questioning, Currin denied involvement in the murder and claimed to have worked from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the day of the murder. Police quickly established he had clocked in at 7:52 a.m., though, and surveillance footage allegedly showed him arriving at work driving the same Impala seen speeding away from the scene of Long’s murder.

Long’s father, John Long, showed his grief and anguish at the loss of his daughter in a video posted to TikTok. (Editor's note: John Long misgenders Chyna Long in the video.)

“You had to take my baby, y’all” John Long said tearfully in the heart-wrenching video which has gone viral with over 9 million views. “You had to take my baby.”

Long has not been shy when discussing the potential motives for the murder. He told WISN he thought Chyna’s murder “has something to do with that” referring to her transgender identity. And when Brhett Vickery of WITI asked if he thought the murder was a hate crime, Long responded, “I know it was.”

Currin was previously convicted in 2013 of fleeing law enforcement. The conviction barred him from possessing firearms. Currin was also wanted by police as the alleged getaway driver in the three-man crew that committed a series of brazen robberies on June 22, 2016.

The family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for funeral expenses.

At least 20 trans people are known to have died by violence in the U.S. this year, most of them women of color. The true count in any given year is likely higher, as some are misgendered or deadnamed by police and media, or their deaths not reported at all.

Pictured above: Chyna Long and Anotonio Currin

From Your Site Articles
CrimeYahoo FeedWisconsin
Anotonio CurrinBlack transgender womanchyna longhomicidemurdertransgendertransgender deathswisconsin
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Magazine - Gio BenitezAdvocate Channel Promotion

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bound; Saving Face; The Incredibly True Adventures of Two Girls in Love
film
Badge
gallery

15 Romantic Lesbian Films With Swoon-Worthy Happy Endings

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Daniels
People
Badge
gallery

Gay Soccer Star Jake Daniels, 18, Shares About His Partner, 46

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Man with hate symbols on his vest
News

KKK Members in Kentucky Pull Gun on LGBTQ+ Activists — Police Let Them Go

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Latest Stories