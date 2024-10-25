Scroll To Top
Election

The LGBTQ + candidates running in 2024 are more diverse than ever: Victory Fund

LGBTQ candidates running in 2024 Kim Coco Iwamoto Nathan Bruemmer Minita Sanghvi
Courtesy Friends of Kim Coco; Courtesy Nathan Bruemmer for Florida House of Representatives; Courtesy Minita Sanghvi for State Senate

From left: Kim Coco Iwamoto, trans woman running gor Hawaii state legislature; Nathan Bruemmer, trans man running for Florida House; Minita Sanghvi, genderqueer candidate for New York State Senate

There's more diversity in gender identity, sexual orientation, and race/ethnicity, according to the group.

The slate of LGBTQ+ people running for political office in the U.S. in 2024 is far more diverse than in the last presidential election year, 2020, according to a new report from the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund.

The candidate pool was more diverse by gender identity, sexual orientation, and race/ethnicity than in 2020, notes the organization’s “Out on the Trail” report.

The proportion of candidates who are transgender, nonbinary, or gender-nonconforming grew by more than seven percentage points between 2020 and 2024 — 7.9 percent to 15.2 percent. However, cisgender men still make up the majority of LGBTQ+ candidates, and cisgender men and women represent nearly 85 percent of the total.

For the first time, gay candidates made up less than 50 percent of the total, at 49.2 percent. The number identifying as queer more than doubled, growing from 52 in 2020 to 119 in 2024, with the percentage rising from 6.8 percent to 13.1 percent. Just over one-third of all LGBTQ+ candidates running this year were bisexual, pansexual, or queer. Lesbian representation dipped from 26.7 percent to 16.1 percent.

Regarding racial and ethnic diversity, 37.6 percent of LGBTQ+ candidates this year are from nonwhite ethnic groups, up from 30.9 percent in 2020. However, this continues to lag in representation, as people of color make up 42.6 percent of the U.S. population, and all racial groups saw a slight decline from 2022 midterm election, as the total number of candidates in 2022 was slightly higher than in 2024.

Hispanic/Latine candidates were the largest nonwhite group, at 14.1 percent of the total, followed by Black/African American candidates, at 12.1 percent. The number of Middle Eastern/Arab candidates grew from 1 in 2020 to 7 in 2024, multiracial candidates from 30 to 52, and Asian American and Pacific Islander candidates from 23 to 34.

Victory Fund tracked at least 1,017 LGBTQ+ candidates who ran for local, state, or federal office in 2024, a slight increase over the 2020 count of 1,006 and a slight decrease from 2022 midterms. As of this report, Victory Fund has endorsed 483 candidates this year. They are running or have run in every state but Nebraska and in Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. After being sorted out in primaries, there are now at least 668 LGBTQ+ candidates who will appear on the November ballot nationwide, up from 574 in 2020. This year’s total includes 444 Victory Fund candidates.

LGBTQ+ candidates are overwhelmingly Democratic, at 90.6 percent. Republicans represent 2.2 percent of the total and independents 3.6 percent.

“2024 is a pivotal year for our democracy, and we’ve already seen the power of hateful vitriol, misinformation and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric infecting the electoral process,” Victory Fund President and CEO Annise Parker said in a press release. “Our work is the antidote, and we are proud to see so many LGBTQ+ candidates running to serve nearly everywhere in our nation — including nearly 400 candidates for state legislatures. We know what’s at stake — our rights, freedoms and democracy itself. Out LGBTQ+ candidates for office bring critical values and perspectives to their work in leadership. These candidates represent our nation’s future, reflect our nation’s diversity and show that LGBTQ+ people are vital, instrumental voices in our halls of power.”

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
