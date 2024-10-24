Maine Rep. Charles Skold tells The Advocate about fighting for his community and his prized Beyoncé crop top

I met Maine state Rep. Charles Skold while I was visiting his district in Portland. I expected to meet a buttoned-down legislator. While I did meet a legislator — and a very serious one — I also met a confident, content, and happy man, who is remarkably comfortable in his own skin after coming to terms with so much in his life.

To say that Skold is on a journey — shaped by personal growth, family bonds, and a deep commitment to public service— is an understatement. It’s more like an odyssey.

Skold, 35, first excelled in high school, then went to the prestigious Tufts University, where he did equally well. Then it was on to Harvard University, where he received a master of theological studies degree from Harvard Divinity School as well as a master of public administration from Harvard Kennedy School.

Afterwards, Skold set out on his path, emerging from a politically conservative upbringing in Freeport, Maine, to becoming a progressive voice in the state legislature. His evolution from Republican to Democrat reflects both societal changes and his own realizations about identity, faith, and the role of government.

“I was raised in a politically engaged household, and I was deeply influenced by my family’s conservative values,” he told me over coffee. “However, as life unfolded, my political beliefs began to shift, particularly as two of my brothers came out as gay.”

As a result, Skold came to understand his own identity of being queer. “The Republican Party didn't represent what I believed anymore," Skold explained. “As a Christian, I grew up with the idea of a loving God, of loving thy neighbor, and the kind of world that Christianity says Jesus is trying to make doesn't look like the world that Republicans were trying to make in this country.”

Skold’s understanding of faith and politics was further complicated as he processed his brothers’ coming-out experiences. One of his brothers embraced his identity and began living openly as a gay man, a moment that helped nudge Skold. “He was saying he was gay and was going to live and just accept that 100 percent and live his life,” Skold says. “And for him, I thought, Yes, you can be gay and Christian, and that's how God made you. It was a turning point for me, because once I accepted that for him, I eventually came to realize it also described me.”

Skold’s self-realization and acceptance of his sexuality wasn’t confined to his personal life. As his views on faith and identity evolved, so did his political ideology. No longer able to align with Republicans, he found a new home in the Democratic Party.

“I have an unwavering commitment to social justice and progressive policies, which was solidified when I pursued my dual master's degrees in government and theology at Harvard,” he elaborated. “It was during this time that I was particularly moved by the warnings contained in the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports, which fueled my passion for environmental advocacy.”

“The intersection of my faith, my sexuality, and my politics was all intertwined,” Skold said. “I wanted to explore the love I thought Jesus wanted for me, and I found that through public service, through justice in our laws, and treating each other with kindness.”

After his first run for office in Portland ended in a primary loss, Skold didn’t retreat. Instead, he became the chair of the Portland Democrats, engaging in local politics and deepening his connection with the community.

“Community involvement is so important to me, and I still wanted to focus on addressing climate change, which still remains central to my platform, especially given Maine’s unique vulnerabilities to rising sea levels and changing weather patterns,” he noted. “And I firmly believe that local politics is where real change happens, and I’m committed to ensuring that my community is prepared for the challenges ahead.”

“My faith, my sexuality, and my politics have all changed together,” Skold explained. “While I no longer identify as a Christian today, my journey of growth has not diminished my drive to serve. I still want to do the work of loving my neighbor, of advocating for justice, and making the world better.”

Through it all, family has remained a constant in Skold’s life. His mother, who has been on her own journey of acceptance, has become a source of support and love. “One Thanksgiving, after I had come out, I nervously asked my mother if my boyfriend could join us for the holiday,” Skold remembered. “And the answer was yes. “And now fast- forward to this past year — I bought a Beyoncé T-shirt, and I wanted to alter it to make it a crop top. My mom does sewing, and she does sewing for my brother, who does drag, so I asked her to sew the Beyoncé shirt for me. She did, and now I wear it with pride.”

His two brothers have taken different paths in life, with one brother working as a college administrator in Boston and the other performing as a drag queen in Las Vegas. Their diverse experiences, combined with Skold’s own, have shaped a family narrative that reflects the complexities of identity, faith, and acceptance.

Skold is now running for reelection, for the first time as an out gay man, and he is determined to continue his work in addressing climate change and advocating for policies that support the people of Maine. He sees his role as not only a lawmaker but as a community servant, someone who can help bridge divides and create a better future for everyone, regardless of their background or identity.

As Maine faces increasing climate challenges, Skold is particularly focused on the environmental policies that will safeguard the state's natural beauty and protect its coastal communities. “We are known for our lobsters and blueberries, and climate change is affecting both, and we must do all we can to mitigate the damages as well as work to adapt to the new normal of changing weather patterns,” he said. “I have a deep personal connection to Maine’s landscapes and coasts, and a strong desire to preserve them for future generations.”