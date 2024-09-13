Scroll To Top
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images; ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The South Carolina Republican senator, who has consistently voted for anti-LGBTQ+ policies, has denied being queer.

Cwnewser

In a fiery social media post on Thursday, far-right provocateur and fervent Donald Trump ally Laura Loomer took aim at South Carolina U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a fellow Trump acolyte, calling for the senator to come out of the closet. Graham has said he wasn't gay.

The post, which came in response to Graham’s recent comments criticizing Trump’s provocative style, has put a spotlight again on longstanding rumors about Graham’s personal life despite his previous denials.

“Lindsey Graham has never been loyal to President Trump,” Loomer wrote on X (formerly Twitter), adding, “When is Lindsey coming out of the closet? We all know you’re gay, Lindsey… and that’s ok.”

Loomer’s comments were in response to a recent Meet the Press interview in which Graham suggested that Trump’s showman persona may not win him the 2024 election. Graham urged Trump to focus on policy and cautioned against personal attacks, particularly as Trump ramped up his rhetoric against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Loomer’s call for Graham to come out of the closet is not new to the discourse surrounding the South Carolina senator. Unsubstantiated rumors about his sexuality have circulated for years, with Graham addressing the speculation in a 2010 New York Times interview, joking that he wasn’t involved in a “clandestine affair with Ricky Martin.” At the time, Graham dismissed the rumors by saying, “I ain’t gay. Sorry,” a response that did little to quell ongoing gossip about the never-married senator.

Loomer has built her platform on unflinching devotion to the former president. By tying Graham’s personal life to his supposed disloyalty, Loomer’s post not only attacked his recent remarks but also tapped into a broader tactic of using identity as a political weapon by right-wing extremists.

Related: Laura Loomer’s racist attack on Kamala Harris even upset the far-right’s Marjorie Taylor Greene

In 2020, the nickname “Lady G” trended on Twitter after gay adult film star Sean Harding alleged that Graham had employed male sex workers who knew him by that name. Graham never publicly addressed the claim.

While Graham’s personal life has remained private, his consistent voting record against LGBTQ+ rights has made the rumors particularly controversial. Over the years, he has opposed marriage equality, voted against the Employment Non-Discrimination Act, and supported the Defense of Marriage Act. Critics argue that if Graham were gay, his anti-LGBTQ+ record would represent profound hypocrisy.

Earlier in the week, Loomer engaged in a public spat with fellow Trump ally Republican Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after making a racist comment about Harris, which even Greene condemned as “appalling and extremely racist.” Loomer also traveled with Trump to Tuesday’s presidential debate and accompanied him to 9/11 commemorations the following day—sparking outrage due to her past claims that the 9/11 attacks were an “inside job.”

After Loomer posted about Graham, Harding responded to her.

“I don’t like you at all but I’ll reach across the aisle and vouch for your accusations to bring Lindsey down,” he wrote.

A spokesperson for Graham did not respond to The Advocate’s request for comment.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsYahoo FeedMediaSouth CarolinaPoliticiansDonald Trump
2024 electionanti-lgbtq policiesdefense of marriage actdonald trumpemployment nondiscrimination actfar-right politicshomophobiakamala harrislaura loomerlgbtq politicslgbtq rightslindsey grahamlindsey graham sexuality rumorsmagamarjorie taylor greenemeet the presspolitical attacksrepublican partyricky martinrumorssex workerssouth carolina
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio