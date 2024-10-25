Scroll To Top
Ted Cruz uses unauthorized images of cisgender students in anti-transgender attack ads

ted cruz
Consolidated News Photos via Shutterstock

“It is alarming that your campaign would have produced/distributed/promoted this ad with false information, especially with minor children involved,” a school official wrote in an email to the Republican senator’s campaign.

Republican Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is under fire for using unauthorized images of two cisgender teenage girls in several campaign ads targeting transgender athletes.

The ads, which are part of Cruz’s multimillion-dollar re-election campaign against Democratic U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, criticize Allred for supporting policies that allow transgender athletes to compete in sports aligned with their gender identity. However, the Beaverton School District in Oregon, where one of the teens whose image appears in the ads attends school, has demanded Cruz’s campaign take down the ads.

“The family nor the school or school district ever gave permission for this photo to be used,” a representative from the Beaverton School District said in an email shared with The Hill. “It is alarming that your campaign would have produced/distributed/promoted this ad with false information, especially with minor children involved.” The Cruz campaign has yet to respond to this request.

According toThe Hill, the images in question appear to be taken from a news report by Central Oregon Daily News from the spring, which covered a local track meet where a transgender athlete’s participation drew mixed responses. Cruz’s ads imply that the cisgender teens pictured are transgender athletes, or what the ad calls “biological men” who are competing unfairly in women’s sports. LGBTQ+ advocacy groups, however, have condemned this portrayal, calling it misleading and harmful.

Cruz’s ads reflect a broader strategy observed in recent political campaigns that target transgender inclusion, especially in sports and youth policies, to galvanize conservative voters. Data for Progress recently reported that 54 percent of likely voters find political ads attacking transgender individuals “mean-spirited and out of hand,” while 41 percent of Republicans describe them as “sad and shameful.” The poll also revealed that voters prioritize issues like the economy over divisive social topics and that 74 percent of respondents believe transgender people deserve dignity and respect.

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
