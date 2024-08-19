Gay former go-go dancer pleads guilty to murder in San Francisco

A former go-go dancer, fitness trainer, and adult entertainment actor received a sentence of 15 years to life in prison for fatally stabbing his boyfriend in 2017, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office reported.

Othman Almuttalaby, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing Keith Harris, 48, that took place in their Hayes Street apartment on November 1, 2017. Almuttalaby had earlier pleaded not guilty to the crime. As part of the plea agreement, he agreed to waive the seven years he served behind bars while awaiting trial.

Assistant District Attorney Danielle Hilton successfully prosecuted the case.

“Although nothing will ever alleviate the pain of losing such a kind, generous, and charismatic son, brother, and friend, I hope this resolution is able to bring closure for this wonderful family,” Hilton said in a press release following the sentencing.

Almuttalaby killed Harris with a knife while he slept at Harris’s flat where the couple resided.

“Mr. Almuttalaby seemed to be motivated by the belief that the victim would leave him after they discussed admitting Mr. Almuttalaby to a mental health facility to try to treat his depression,” the DA’s office reported.

Almuttalaby fled the scene in an Uber, but started vomiting and lost consciousness. The driver called the police and Almuttalaby was taken to a local hospital.

Harris was found clinging to life on November 2 by his building manager, who was alerted by concerned coworkers. The building manager opened the door, saw blood, and called the police who found Harris suffering from multiple stab wounds. Harris was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Unnamed friends told the Bay Area Reporter they knew Almuttalaby had been considering death by suicide in recent weeks, but were nonetheless shocked at the murder.

A man claiming to be a former boyfriend of Almuttalaby had a differing view, SFist reported.

“He’s crazy,” the man reportedly posted to Facebook after the murder. “I’m just glad he is out of my life.”

Harris worked as an engineering manager at Automotive Mastermind, and was a well-loved figure in the local community.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins thanked Harris’s family for their “faith, patience, and trust” that justice would be served.

“Their strength, courage, and resolve never wavered,” Jenkins said in a press release, adding the family served as “inspiration” to public servants “fighting for justice on behalf of victims and survivors of crime.”