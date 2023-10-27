Scroll To Top
Crime

George Santos Pleads Not Guilty to 10 New Charges Amid Growing Calls for Expulsion

Representative George Santos right Leaving federal courthouse Long Island lawyer Joe Murray left
Image: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The New York fabulist faces a federal judge while expulsion efforts intensify as GOP voices discuss due process and a defiant Santos vows not to resign ahead of trial.

Gay Republican Rep. George Santos of New York appeared in federal court on Long Island Friday, pleading not guilty to 10 new felony charges.

The court proceedings went on smoothly, setting a trial date for September 9, 2024.

During the hearing at the U.S. District Court in Central Islip, Santos sought a modification in his bond conditions to communicate with several relatives who are identified as witnesses in the case, a request the judge granted. Most of the hearing deliberated on Santos’ decision to retain his defense lawyer, Joseph Murray, despite potential conflicts of interest due to Murray’s ties to other witnesses.

Santos was slapped with the 10 newest charges after already being charged with 13 offenses related to his financial dealings.

Amidst the courtroom developments, the political scene in Washington D.C. buzzed with discussions of expelling Santos from Congress.

A separate resolution to expel Santos was introduced by New York Republican Rep. Anthony D’Esposito on Thursday. The push for expulsion was also discussed on Fox News Thursday evening between the new Republican Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, and Sean Hannity. Johnson emphasized the importance of due process, highlighting that Santos, though charged, has not been convicted.

“We have a four-seat majority in the House... and so George Santos is due process, right? My understanding is I think he’s appearing in a federal court tomorrow, and we have to allow due process to play itself out. That’s what our system of justice is for,” Johnson told Hannity.

In an earlier effort in May, gay Democratic California Rep. Robert Garcia announced that he would force a vote on a resolution to expel Santos from Congress. Utilizing a privileged motion, Garcia aimed to have the full House vote on the resolution, which could have resulted in Santos’s expulsion.

The unfolding court proceedings, coupled with intensified expulsion efforts, underscore the growing legal and political turmoil surrounding Santos.

In defiance of the burgeoning expulsion efforts and ahead of his arraignment, Santos made clear his stance in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday evening.

He outlined three points.

Santos wrote, “1. I have not cleared out my office. 2. I’m not resigning. 3. I’m entitled to due process and not a predetermined outcome as some are seeking. God bless!”

CrimeRepublican PartyYahoo FeedNew YorkPoliticiansGeorge SantosNews
newsgeorge santosnew yorkfederal courtrobert garciarepublican partyspeaker mike johnson
