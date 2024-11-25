Scroll To Top
Crime

Shooting at LGBTQ+ bathhouse in Pittsburgh leaves man in critical condition

commercial footage stills LGBTQ bathhouse Club Pittsburgh
footage stills: Club Pittsburgh via youtube

Law enforcement responded to reports of a man with a firearm threatening people inside Club Pittsburgh early Friday morning.

A man is in critical condition after a gunman shot him multiple times inside a Pennsylvania LGBTQ+ bathhouse.

Law enforcement responded to reports of a man with a firearm threatening people inside Club Pittsburgh early Friday morning, according to local outlet WTAE, recovering a victim on the fourth floor who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is currently in critical condition.

The suspect, 55-year-old William Samuels, was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated, as law enforcement believed him to be in medical distress. Samuels has since been charged with attempted homicide, making terroristic threats, and simple assault.

Club Pittsburgh wrote in a Facebook post that it is "committed to thoroughly reevaluating our safety, security, and admission protocols to ensure the well-being of everyone who enters our doors.”

"Our thoughts are with the victim as they recover, and we extend our sincerest gratitude to our patrons and the greater community for their continued support and understanding as we navigate this challenging time together,” it said. “We are dedicated to reinforcing Club Pittsburgh as a space where all feel safe and valued.”

“Our foremost priority has always been to provide a safe and welcoming environment for our community, and it is heartbreaking that an act of gun violence has disrupted this space," the club continued.

The incident has prompted other queer businesses in the area to bolster security measures. LGBTQ+ club Blue Moon Bar announced on Facebook that it would be instating a No Large Bag Policy for "all our shows and events," while reminding that all of its staff has received active shooter training since the Pulse Massacre in 2016.

"Love and solidarity to our friends at [Club Pittsburgh]. We at Blue Moon Bar are here with you and will do anything we can to support you and our LGBTQ+ community at this time," the bar wrote, adding, "Our community is strong and we stick together!"

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
