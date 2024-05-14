Scroll To Top
Crime

Transgender 18-year-old Jazlynn Johnson shot to death in Las Vegas

Police "do not cross" tape with police car blurred behind it
Shutterstock

A 17-year-old who claimed to be her friend has been charged with murder.

trudestress

Jazlynn Johnson, an 18-year-old transgender woman, was shot to death May 6 in Las Vegas, and a 17-year-old has been charged with murder.

Johnson was found inside a car early that morning and was pronounced dead at the scene, TV station KLAS reports. Police had responded to a call from a man who said his son told him he’d shot a friend. The son, Cesar Sandoval, was arrested and charged with murder with the use of a deadly weapon and destroying or concealing evidence. He is being held at Clark County Juvenile Hall.

Sandoval had come home about 3 a.m. in a hysterical state and said he had accidentally shot his friend, the station reports. He asked his parents not to call the police, but they said they had to. He insisted that the shooting was accidental and told police he did not know where the gun was.

There is little information available about Johnson, but LGBTQ+ rights groups are speaking out and calling for further investigation to see if hate-crime charges can be brought. “We are heartbroken to learn of the murder of Jazlynn Johnson, a young transgender woman,” said a statement from GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “Jazlynn’s murder is the latest in a pattern of senseless deaths among transgender, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming youth across America who face rampant harassment and violence simply because of who they are. The hostile climate of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and proposed legislation has a real-world impact on LGBTQ lives. All of us who believe in love and kindness have an obligation to speak out to support every young person’s right to live freely as themselves, in safety, peace, and acceptance. GLAAD sends our deepest condolences to Jazlynn’s loved ones, and we will work side by side with advocates in Nevada fighting for the safety of all LGBTQ people in their state.”

André Wade, state director for Nevada LGBTQ+ rights group Silver State Equality, released this statement: “Earlier this month, 18-year-old trans teen Jazlynn Johnson was shot to death in Las Vegas. Mere words lack the capacity to convey the LGBTQ+ community’s sadness at this incomprehensible violence and our deepest sympathy for Jazlynn’s family and friends. While a 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder, we urge continual investigation to determine if this can be charged as a hate crime. Crimes against transgender and gender-nonconforming people — especially transgender youth of color — continue to escalate nationwide. As we grieve for Jazlynn, we must never give up hope that one day all people will live lives that are healthy, just and fully equal for all.”

More than a dozen trans, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming people have died by violence in the U.S. this year.

From Your Site Articles
CrimeYahoo Feed
glaadgun violenceyouthcesar sandovaljazlynn johnsonlas vegasnevadasilver state equalitytransgender
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio