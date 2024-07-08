Scroll To Top
Crime

Trans woman Shannon Boswell fatally shot, then run over in Georgia

Shannon Boswell transgender woman murdered georgia
wsbtv via Facebook

Initial reports characterized her death as a hit-and-run, but then it was discovered she had been shot.

trudestress

Shannon Boswell, a Black transgender woman just days from her 31st birthday, was shot and killed last Tuesday in Stone Mountain, Ga., a suburb of Atlanta.

Initial reports misgendered her and characterized her death as the result of a hit-and-run accident. But the DeKalb County medical examiner later discovered she had been shot, according to several local news outlets.

Boswell “was shot and then left in the street like a deer,” her mother, Tammy Boswell, told Atlanta TV station WSB. “Shannon was really a very sweet person ... and ain’t nobody have a right to take [her] from me.”

Tammy Boswell said several of Shannon’s friends and her boyfriend said she had been shot, so she kept calling the police with that information, but they denied there had been a shooting until the medical examiner’s report came out.

A resident of the area, who declined to be identified, told the station there was “a gunshot and then a few seconds later, it sounded like a car crash or like someone going over the median or something like that. It was very fast, very like, what’s just going on.”

DeKalb County police are asking for anyone with information about the incident to contact them. The department’s non-emergency number is (404) 294-2911.

Boswell is at least the 19th trans person to die by violence in the U.S. this year. However, many such deaths go unreported or misreported, with the victims deadnamed or misgendered by media and police. In any given year, the majority of the victims are Black women.

From Your Site Articles
CrimeYahoo Feed
atlantageorgiagun violenceshannon boswellstone mountaintransgender
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio