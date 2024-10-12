Scroll To Top
Election

Dems announce historic six-figure ad buy in LGBTQ+ publications

Participants carry a Love is Love banner in the Southern Decadence Parade on Bourbon Street in New Orleans DNC ad LGBTQ publications freedom is on the ballot make a plan to vote
Scott Colesby/Shutterstock; Flier Courtesy DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE

This is the Democratic National Committee's first paid targeted LGBTQ+ media campaign.

trudestress

The Democratic National Committee is launching a six-figure ad buy in LGBTQ+ publications around the nation, marking the first time it has run a campaign targeted to this community.

The “I Will Vote” campaign is designed to appeal to LGBTQ+ voters in battleground states in the presidential election and in U.S. House and Senate races around the nation. It started Friday and will initially include 16 publications, with more to be added weekly. It is expected to reach 1 million voters in the first week alone, according to a DNC press release.

“This historic investment from the Democrats aims to meet voters where they are, recognizing that the LGBTQ+ community is a large and diverse voting bloc that we are not taking for granted,” DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said in the release. “Our fundamental freedoms to be who we are and love who we love are on the ballot this November, and we’re empowering diverse corners of the LGBTQ+ community to make their voices heard. In this fractured media environment, we know that we need to be smart about how we are talking to people, reaching voters through trusted platforms so folks in the LGBTQ+ community and beyond can easily check their voter registration status and learn when, where, and how to vote. Democrats are leaving no stone unturned to win this election, and by engaging a diverse coalition of voters in places where we know we need to boost turnout, we will elect Democrats up and down the ballot, from the White House to the school board and beyond.”

The ads will run in two Washington, D.C., publications, Metro Weekly and the Washington Blade, which also reach Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia; two in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area of Florida, HotSpots and Out South Florida; Watermark, serving Orlando, St. Petersburg, and Tampa, Fla.; the Georgia Voice in Atlanta; GoGuide Voter’s Guide in Iowa; QNotesCarolinas in Charlotte, N.C.; Las Vegas Spectrum; OutSmart in Houston; Philadelphia Gay News; Q Burgh in Pittsburgh; Dallas Voice; SWERV, a national African American publication; Ambush in New Orleans; and ION AZ in Arizona. The Georgia Voice ad comes during Atlanta Pride, and the Philadelphia Gay News ad during OurFest, a festival and parade celebrating National Coming Out Day in Philadelphia.

The DNC has also advertised in the digital edition of Out, a sister publication of The Advocate.

The ad campaign was undertaken in partnership with Rivendell Media, the oldest firm in the U.S. devoted entirely to LGBTQ+ media buying. The DNC did not release a specific dollar amount for the campaign beyond saying it's in the six figures, meaning it would be at least $100,000.

The ads feature the wording “Freedom is on the Ballot. Make a Plan to Vote” and direct readers to IWillVote.com, a DNC site where voters can check to see if they’re registered, register if they’re not, and find other information about voting. Some include the Progress Pride flag.

The ad buy comes at the same time as a 10-day push by the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz campaign to mobilize LGBTQ+ voters, organized in partnership with the Human Rights Campaign, Out for Harris-Walz, and Pennsylvania Democrats. It began with a rally in Philadelphia Thursday evening.

From Your Site Articles
ElectionYahoo Feed
atlantafort lauderdalelas vegasnew orleanscharlottedallasdemocratic national committeedemocratic partyhoustoniowajaime harrisonmediamiamiphiladelphiapittsburghpoliticsst. petersburgtampa
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

17 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio