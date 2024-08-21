Scroll To Top
Election

Exclusive: LGBTQ+ rights to take center stage at DNC tonight

HRC President Kelley Robinson Human Rights Campaign speaking
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Human Rights Campaign

HRC president Kelley Robinson added to speaker lineup ahead of Pete Buttigieg and Jared Polis.

Cwnewser

The Democratic National Convention will continue to elevate the voices and stories of the LGBTQ+ community as several prominent LGBTQ+ leaders take the stage during prime time on Wednesday. On an evening themed "Fighting For Our Freedoms," Human Rights Campaign president Kelley Robinson will deliver a speech on the struggles and triumphs of LGBTQ+ Americans.

The Advocate is exclusively reporting that her address, scheduled for 5:45 p.m. CT, will focus on her family’s journey from enslavement to freedom and amplify the stories of LGBTQ+ individuals from Arizona, California, and Texas.

“This convention is putting on display the future we deserve: one where we all have the freedom to love who we love, be who we are, and get the chance to shine,” Robinson said. “The 20+ million LGBTQ+ people in this country are living proof of the progress we’ve already made – and there’s no way we are letting Donald Trump, JD Vance, and their Project 2025 agenda drag us back in time. Vice President Harris and Governor Walz have shown up for us their entire careers. It’s an honor to show up for them. And know this: when we show up, we win.”

The LGBTQ+ community has been front and center in this campaign, with both Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz having long histories of allyship. As a high school teacher and football coach in the 1990s, Walz led his school’s gay-straight alliance as a faculty advisor, demonstrating his commitment to creating safe and inclusive spaces for LGBTQ+ students. Harris, meanwhile, has been a steadfast ally for years, marrying some of the first same-sex couples as San Francisco district attorney in 2004 and refusing to defend the discriminatory Proposition 8 law as California attorney general. In 2013, she officiated the marriage of Kris Perry and Sandy Stier, making them the first couple to legally wed in California after the ban on same-sex marriage was lifted. Performing same-sex weddings has been one of the highlights of Harris’s life, the vice president told The Advocate in an interview last year.

Robinson’s speech will feature the story of Daniel Trujillo, a transgender young person from Tucson, Arizona, whose advocacy efforts have been instrumental in defeating anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and supporting pro-equality candidates. Trujillo’s work and his family have made them prominent champions for equality in Arizona.

The HRC president will share the story of Perry and Stier, the couple who made history by successfully challenging California’s Proposition 8, which banned same-sex marriage. Their legal victory was solidified when Harris officiated their marriage. Stier and Perry told The Advocate in 2023 that sharing the 10th anniversary of their love story at the vice president’s home last summer with their friend, Harris, honoring them was a tremendous experience for the civil rights leaders.

Robinson will also speak about the journey of retired Marine Staff Sergeant Eric Alva, the first American soldier injured in the Iraq war, who played a pivotal role in the repeal of “don’t ask, don’t tell.” As a gay, disabled veteran of Hispanic and Native American heritage, Alva’s story will be on LGBTQ+ representation in the military and the broader fight for equality.

Other notable LGBTQ+ speakers slated to take the stage tonight include Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who will address the dangers of the Trump-Vance ticket and their Project 2025 agenda, and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who will emphasize the contrast between the Trump-Vance vision and the Harris-Walz commitment to freedom and equality for all.

The Democratic National Convention is making history with its LGBTQ+ representation this year. Over 800 delegates identify as LGBTQ+, the largest contingent ever, including more than four dozen transgender and nonbinary delegates. According to the HRC, this surge in LGBTQ+ participation mirrors the growing influence of LGBTQ+ and allied voters nationwide, with 75 million Equality Voters, a record number poised to play a decisive role in key battleground states.

Highlighting the LGBTQ+ community in such a prominent way tonight is intentional, according to the Harris campaign.

“There’s never been a more critical time to protect the rights of all Americans, no matter who you love or who you are. Donald Trump and his extremist allies are running to roll back LGBTQ+ rights and erase history with their MAGA Project 2025 agenda.” said Democratic National Convention senior Director for Communications Matt Hill. “We know LGBTQ+ voters are a force within the Democratic coalition, and our convention stage will showcase voices so voters know that Vice President Harris, Governor Walz, and Democrats are the leaders fighting for their freedoms and their future."

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
