Miss Major to LGBTQ+ caucus: 'Put on your best shit and get out there' to defeat Trump

Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, a legendary figure in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights, delivered a powerful and passionate speech to the LGBTQ+ Caucus at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Wednesday afternoon, urging attendees to "put on your best shit and get out there."

Christopher Wiggins for The Advocate

Known endearingly as Miss Major, she has been a pivotal advocate for transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals for decades and is often referred to as the “mother” of the movement.

Miss Major, a Black genderqueer transgender woman, has spent her life fighting for the rights and dignity of those on the margins of society, particularly transgender women of color. She participated in the Stonewall uprising in 1969, a moment often credited with sparking the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement. Over the years, she has been a fierce advocate for prison abolition and has worked to support transgender people, particularly those who have been incarcerated or are living with HIV and AIDS.

During her address at the caucus, Miss Major did not hold back, making clear the high stakes of the upcoming November election.

Michel Philippot/Sygma via Getty Images

“I’m not going back. I refuse to go back. And if [Trump] thinks we’re going back, fuck him in his ass,” she declared to the applause of those in attendance. She emphasized the importance of remembering the struggles and sacrifices of those fighting for LGBTQ+ rights.

“Most importantly, remember all the people who have died in the years before this. Go home, read over this shit [Project 2025], and then get yourself together, put on your best shit and get out there,” she urged.

In an interview with The Advocate following her speech, Miss Major reflected on the significance of being at the Democratic National Convention and witnessing the embrace of the LGBTQ+ community.

“It is amazing because we haven’t had this for so many years, and to see it now in the way that I do now, it dawned on me that I’m the reason for all this shit. And so I’m really surprised at it and very happy,” she said, adding, “I can’t really put into words how I feel, but it’s joyful.”

Miss Major also spoke about the historic nature of Vice President Kamala Harris’s nomination for president and the impact it could have on the future of the country and the LGBTQ+ community.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“She’s going to break this glass ceiling that there is, and after she breaks it, so many people from the bottom are going to come up and break that ceiling too,” she said. “I’m just overjoyed to think that we finally have somebody that we can believe in and trust, and that’s the important thing: that we trust her.”

When asked about the upcoming events at the United Center, where LGBTQ+ leaders like HRC President Kelley Robinson, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are set to speak, Miss Major expressed her excitement. Although she plans to watch the proceedings on TV, she noted the importance of the evening’s speeches.

“Everything is going to be so important because it shows that everybody is in agreement,” she said. “She [Harris] can do nothing wrong, so she’s got to go straight up and do that soon.”