Election

Miss Major to LGBTQ+ caucus: 'Put on your best shit and get out there' to defeat Trump

Legendary transgender activist Miss Major speaks with TransLash Media at the DNC

The legendary transgender activist spoke with The Advocate after her passionate speech at the Democratic National Convention.

Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, a legendary figure in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights, delivered a powerful and passionate speech to the LGBTQ+ Caucus at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Wednesday afternoon, urging attendees to "put on your best shit and get out there."

Queer Elder Activist Miss Major DNC 2024 speaking LGBTQ caucusChristopher Wiggins for The Advocate

Known endearingly as Miss Major, she has been a pivotal advocate for transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals for decades and is often referred to as the “mother” of the movement.

Miss Major, a Black genderqueer transgender woman, has spent her life fighting for the rights and dignity of those on the margins of society, particularly transgender women of color. She participated in the Stonewall uprising in 1969, a moment often credited with sparking the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement. Over the years, she has been a fierce advocate for prison abolition and has worked to support transgender people, particularly those who have been incarcerated or are living with HIV and AIDS.

During her address at the caucus, Miss Major did not hold back, making clear the high stakes of the upcoming November election.

Gays and lesbians protest during the Democratic National Convention in Madison Square Garden NYC 1980Michel Philippot/Sygma via Getty Images

“I’m not going back. I refuse to go back. And if [Trump] thinks we’re going back, fuck him in his ass,” she declared to the applause of those in attendance. She emphasized the importance of remembering the struggles and sacrifices of those fighting for LGBTQ+ rights.

“Most importantly, remember all the people who have died in the years before this. Go home, read over this shit [Project 2025], and then get yourself together, put on your best shit and get out there,” she urged.

In an interview with The Advocate following her speech, Miss Major reflected on the significance of being at the Democratic National Convention and witnessing the embrace of the LGBTQ+ community.

“It is amazing because we haven’t had this for so many years, and to see it now in the way that I do now, it dawned on me that I’m the reason for all this shit. And so I’m really surprised at it and very happy,” she said, adding, “I can’t really put into words how I feel, but it’s joyful.”

Miss Major also spoke about the historic nature of Vice President Kamala Harris’s nomination for president and the impact it could have on the future of the country and the LGBTQ+ community.

DNC 2024 LGBTQIA pins supporting Kamala Harris Tim Walz including bratmeme rainbow protecttranskids bigdadenergy silenceequalsdeathAndrew Harnik/Getty Images

“She’s going to break this glass ceiling that there is, and after she breaks it, so many people from the bottom are going to come up and break that ceiling too,” she said. “I’m just overjoyed to think that we finally have somebody that we can believe in and trust, and that’s the important thing: that we trust her.”

When asked about the upcoming events at the United Center, where LGBTQ+ leaders like HRC President Kelley Robinson, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are set to speak, Miss Major expressed her excitement. Although she plans to watch the proceedings on TV, she noted the importance of the evening’s speeches.

“Everything is going to be so important because it shows that everybody is in agreement,” she said. “She [Harris] can do nothing wrong, so she’s got to go straight up and do that soon.”

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
