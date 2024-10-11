Scroll To Top
Election

Indiana GOP lieutenant governor nominee says he'll fire state workers with email signature pronouns

Indiana Republican lieutenant governor nominee Micah Beckwith
Micah Beckwith For Indiana via facebook

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun’s running mate made the heavy-handed remark at a campaign event .

Cwnewser

At a recent campaign event in Bloomington, Indiana’sRepublican lieutenant governor nominee, Micah Beckwith, made clear the extreme direction he plans to take the state if elected. Beckwith, speaking at the Monroe County Republican Party’s October 1 dinner meeting, announced plans to fire state employees who use pronouns in their email signatures, framing the practice as a marker of “far-left” ideology, according to a video uploaded to YouTube by the Bloomingtonian. His remarks are part of a broader attack on LGBTQ+ rights and personal freedom in Indiana, raising serious concerns about the future of workplace inclusion and the state’s economy.

“If I get an email from anyone in my office or in agencies that I oversee as lieutenant governor, and their signature has their pronouns on it, they’re going to be gone,” Beckwith told a supportive crowd. He justified this draconian stance by claiming that employees who acknowledge gender diversity “don’t have a grasp on reality,” further escalating his rhetoric against Indiana’s LGBTQ+ community.

However, this policy could have a far greater impact than Beckwith’s direct targeting. LGBTQ+ advocates warn that the Indiana state government employs people across essential sectors, including education, health care, social services, and law enforcement. By threatening to fire employees over something as simple as using pronouns, they argue Beckwith’s policy would destabilize the workforce, compromise vital public services, and discourage private businesses that value diversity and inclusion from investing in the state.

The Indiana Capital Chronicle reports that state employment has only recently recovered from the pandemic, reaching pre-pandemic levels with over 32,075 state employees working across 80 different state agencies and departments. The report highlights how the state has struggled with high turnover rates in recent years, especially in sectors like corrections and child services. Policies like Beckwith’s could drive this number down again.

G. David Caudill, founder and executive director of Equality Indiana, called out Beckwith’s pronoun policy as an expected move from someone with such a far-right agenda. “I am confident that the Indiana LGBTQ+ community would join me as not being surprised or shocked that Republican Lt. Governor candidate Micah Beckwith, who is a well-known Christian Nationalist and extremist, would make a public statement about changing state employment policy in a Braun-Beckwith administration that would discipline or terminate an employee based only on the common customer-friendly business practice of using their preferred pronouns in an email signature,” Caudill said in a statement to The Advocate.

Caudill’s concerns extend beyond Beckwith. He notes that his running mate, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, shares similarly dangerous views. Braun has a documented history of voting against LGBTQ+ rights, including voting against the Respect for Marriage Act and writing an opinion piece opposing the Equality Act.

Beckwith’s anti-pronoun stance aligns with Braun’s documented history of undermining equality efforts. In a 2021 op-ed for the Washington Examiner, Braun railed against the Equality Act, which seeks to protect LGBTQ+ individuals from discrimination, calling it a “radical social upheaval.” He argued that gender identity protections would infringe on religious liberties and dismissed the importance of recognizing people’s gender identity in everyday life.

At the Indiana GOP State Convention in June, Braun publicly praised Beckwith, saying, “Everything you believe in, I have as well,” the Herald-Times reported.

“A Braun-Beckwith administration would steer the state of Indiana to the bottom of any metric that measures a successful, welcoming state for anyone and everyone, but specifically LGBTQ Americans,” Caudill said.

Watch Micah Beckwith’s promise to fire people with pronouns in their state email signatures below.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

ElectionYahoo FeedLGBTRepublican PartyIndianaPolitics
discriminationequality indianaextreme agendag. david caudillindianaindiana capital chronicleindiana gopindiana workforcelgbtqlgbtq rightsmicah beckwithmike braunmike schmuhlpoliticspronounsstate government
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

17 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio