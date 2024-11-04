Rachel Maddow's hilarious lesbian joke derails MSNBC panel into laughter

Rachel Maddow just couldn't resist the opportunity to make a joke about her sexuality.

The out lesbian MSNBC host hilariously interjected during a Sunday panel discussing a new poll out of Iowa that suggested Vice President Kamala Harris has a notable lead in the typically-conservative state.

Conducted by highly regarded pollster J. Ann Selzer, the poll shows Harris leading over former president Donald Trump by three points in the state he previously won twice. One of the reasons cited behind the shift is young men not turning out as heavily in favor of the GOP as expected.

Co-anchor Nicolle Wallace noted how Selzer's results essentially said "don’t sleep on men," prompting Maddow to chime in.



"I’ve been saying that my whole life," she said.

