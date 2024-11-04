Scroll To Top
Election

Rachel Maddow's hilarious lesbian joke derails MSNBC panel into laughter

Rachel Maddow happy joyful expression
Eugene Gologursky/Variety via Getty Images

The out lesbian MSNBC host couldn't resist the opportunity during a Sunday panel discussing a new poll out of Iowa.

Support The Advocate
We're asking for your help to continue our newsroom's important reporting. Support LGBTQ+ journalism by contributing today!
One-timeMonthly

Rachel Maddow just couldn't resist the opportunity to make a joke about her sexuality.

The out lesbian MSNBC host hilariously interjected during a Sunday panel discussing a new poll out of Iowa that suggested Vice President Kamala Harris has a notable lead in the typically-conservative state.

Conducted by highly regarded pollster J. Ann Selzer, the poll shows Harris leading over former president Donald Trump by three points in the state he previously won twice. One of the reasons cited behind the shift is young men not turning out as heavily in favor of the GOP as expected.

Co-anchor Nicolle Wallace noted how Selzer's results essentially said "don’t sleep on men," prompting Maddow to chime in.

"I’ve been saying that my whole life," she said.

The other hosts erupted in laughter, with Wallace joking in response, "We're done, that's a wrap," and Joy Reid adding, "Best line of the night. No one's topping that."

The panel then returned to the topic of the Selzer poll, which has become a beacon among other polls showing a deadlocked race between Trump and Harris. In an interview with Selzer the same night, Maddow referred to the researcher as "a gold standard pollster who appears to be unaffected by larger dynamics that are making everybody whine about the polls," noting that her polls are known for their "uncanny predictive accuracy."

"If this is accurate — and if anybody is accurate, it's likely to be Ann Selzer and the Iowa poll — this implies that Harris might be winning Iowa," Maddow explained, though she noted that the implications of a conservative state seemingly shifting left could have bigger implications in other areas, such as swing states.

"The poll's internal numbers show dynamics in terms of women voters, particularly older women voters, that — again, if they hold — could have major implications beyond Iowa," she said, adding, "We have a very different race on our hands than we thought we did. If that dynamic is really happening in Iowa, there's no reason to think it might not be happening in other states as well."

From Your Site Articles
ElectionWomenLesbianYahoo FeedKamala HarrisNewsDonald TrumpPolitics
2024 electiondonald trumpiowaiowa pollj ann selzerjokejoy reidkamala harrislesbianmsnbcnicolle wallacepanelpresidential electionrachel maddowselzer pollelection
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio