Scroll To Top
Election

Nancy Pelosi endorses Kamala Harris for president

Kamala Harris Nancy Pelosi endorsement
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

"I have full confidence that she will lead us to victory in November," the former House speaker and longtime LGBTQ+ ally said of Harris.

trudestress

Nancy Pelosi, former speaker of the U.S. House and a longtime LGBTQ+ ally, has endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

“With immense pride and limitless optimism for our country’s future, I endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States,” Pelosi wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “I have full confidence that she will lead us to victory in November.”

The endorsement from Pelosi, who still represents California’s 11th Congressional District, is a major one for Harris. Pelosi had been said to favor an open convention if President Joe Biden withdrew as the Democratic nominee, which he did Sunday, but this ends any speculation that she would push for that.

Pelosi hadn’t made a public call for Biden to step down, but it’s been reported that she was privately urging him to do so. When he made his announcement, she released this statement: “President Joe Biden is a patriotic American who has always put our country first. His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history. With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment. God blessed America with Joe Biden’s greatness and goodness.”

Pelosi was the first woman to be House speaker, holding that post from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to 2023. The speaker is traditionally a member of the majority party, although this is not a requirement. She was minority leader from 2003 to 2007 and from 2011 to 2019, when Democrats were in the minority. She announced in 2022 that she would not seek a leadership position in the upcoming session of Congress.

Like Harris, a fellow Californian, Pelosi has long been a reliable LGBTQ+ ally, pushing for AIDS funding, marriage equality, and antidiscrimination legislation. “Progress has been made, but you know as well as I do that there’s still more work that needs to be done,” she told The Advocatein a Pride Month interview this year. “Pride is one of my favorite times of the year, and one of the reasons is that the community has been an intellectual resource, an emotional resource, and a political resource just in every way. It’s been a joy to work with, and I take great pride in that.”

From Your Site Articles
ElectionYahoo Feed
2024 electioncaliforniajoe bidenpoliticiansdemocratic partykamala harrisnancy pelosipolitics
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio