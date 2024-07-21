Scroll To Top
Joe Biden endorses Kamala Harris for president: 'It's time to come together'

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden at event holding hands and smiling
Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris hold hands during a ceremony to celebrate the WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces in the East Room of the White House on May 9, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Democrats must now decide how to coalesce around the vice president with 106 days to go until the election.

Cwnewser

PresidentJoe Biden has endorsed Vice PresidentKamala Harris for the 2024 presidential race, moments after Biden announced that he had decided to step aside from the campaign and not seek re-election.

“My fellowDemocrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden wrote. “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.”

Biden’s endorsement of Harris is expected to unify the Democratic Party and set the stage for a robust campaign against the Republican nominee, former PresidentDonald Trump. The president praised Harris’ capabilities and accomplishments, underscoring his confidence in her ability to lead the nation.

The announcement followed weeks of speculation and mounting pressure from top Democratic leaders for Biden to reconsider his re-election bid.

Harris has been a powerful figure in the administration. She has played key roles in various policy initiatives and represented the U.S. on the global stage. Her candidacy is expected to attract significant support from diverse voter groups within the Democratic base. Harris has been a stalwart advocate for women and LGBTQ+ people.

Biden’s endorsement is a strategic move to bolster Harris’s campaign and present a united front against Trump.

“Together, we overcame a once-in-a-century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We’ve protected and preserved our Democracy,” Biden noted in his earlier statement, reflecting on the administration’s accomplishments and the challenges ahead.

With the Democratic National Committee now tasked with navigating the nomination process ahead of next month’s convention in Chicago, Harris is poised to become a leading contender for the presidency. Biden’s backing will likely influence key endorsements and support from Democratic leaders and donors.

The president concluded his endorsement with a rallying cry for unity and determination: “Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

This story is developing.

PoliticsBreaking NewsNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo FeedKamala HarrisJoe BidenNews
2024 electionjoe bidenkamala harrispresidential race
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
