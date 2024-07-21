Joe Biden endorses Kamala Harris for president: 'It's time to come together'

President Joe Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential race, moments after Biden announced that he had decided to step aside from the campaign and not seek re-election.



“My fellow Democrats , I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden wrote. “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.”

Biden’s endorsement of Harris is expected to unify the Democratic Party and set the stage for a robust campaign against the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump . The president praised Harris’ capabilities and accomplishments, underscoring his confidence in her ability to lead the nation.

The announcement followed weeks of speculation and mounting pressure from top Democratic leaders for Biden to reconsider his re-election bid.

Harris has been a powerful figure in the administration. She has played key roles in various policy initiatives and represented the U.S. on the global stage. Her candidacy is expected to attract significant support from diverse voter groups within the Democratic base. Harris has been a stalwart advocate for women and LGBTQ+ people.

Biden’s endorsement is a strategic move to bolster Harris’s campaign and present a united front against Trump.

“Together, we overcame a once-in-a-century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We’ve protected and preserved our Democracy,” Biden noted in his earlier statement, reflecting on the administration’s accomplishments and the challenges ahead.

With the Democratic National Committee now tasked with navigating the nomination process ahead of next month’s convention in Chicago, Harris is poised to become a leading contender for the presidency. Biden’s backing will likely influence key endorsements and support from Democratic leaders and donors.

The president concluded his endorsement with a rallying cry for unity and determination: “Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

This story is developing.

