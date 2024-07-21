Scroll To Top
Politics

BREAKING: Joe Biden bows out of 2024 presidential election, endorses Kamala Harris

Joe Biden sad podium white house press conference
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

After weeks of intense pressure, the president said he will not seek a second term.

True
Cwnewser

PresidentJoe Biden announced today that he is withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race.

The decision comes after weeks of mounting pressure from topDemocratic leaders, donors, and supporters. “I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden wrote in a letter posted on social media.

Related: Joe Biden endorses Kamala Harris for president: 'It's time to come together'

"Over the past three and a half years, we have made great progress as a nation," he wrote, highlighting accomplishments such as historic investments in rebuilding the nation, lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans.

“Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We’ve protected and preserved our Democracy,” said Biden. “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me.”

Biden concluded: “I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can’t do - when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America.”

The pressure on Biden to step aside has been relentless. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries were among the prominent figures urging Biden to reconsider his re-election bid, according to multiple reports. Schumer encouraged Biden to step aside in a private conversation, ABC Newsreports, whileaccording toAxios, Pelosi detailed for Biden how Democrats would likely lose elections if he stayed. In recent days, former President Barack Obama spoke with Biden about the race, warning him that the Democrats were in trouble, the Washington Postreports. These calls became increasingly public and urgent following Biden’s faltering performance in a debate against Trump last month.

Biden’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis added another layer of complexity to his campaign. Forced to isolate while experiencing mild symptoms, Biden’s ability to actively campaign was further hampered. This situation contrasted sharply with Trump, who was preparing to accept the Republican nomination shortly after surviving an assassination attempt.

A person close to Biden told NBC News on Thursday, “We’re close to the end,” a sentiment echoed by other allies who believed the writing was on the wall.

The Democratic National Committee is now tasked with navigating the nomination process.

Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for president in another post on social media.

Related: How pro-LGBTQ+ is Kamala Harris?

"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this," he wrote.

This is a developing story.

PoliticsElectionBreaking NewsNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo FeedPoliticiansNews
2024 electionbreaking newsjoe bidenkamala harrispolitics
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio