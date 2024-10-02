Scroll To Top
Election

VP debate ignores LGBTQ+ rights as Trump-Vance surrogates pushed anti-trans spin behind the scenes

Patrons watch vice presidential debate between Republican candidate JD Vance Democratic candidate Tim Walz Union Pub Capitol Hill October 2024
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Republicans would have you believe transgender people present an existential threat to Americans. Why were they ignored in the debate?

The Tuesday vice presidential debate between Democratic candidate Gov. Tim Walz and Republican Sen. JD Vance touched on various pressing national issues, but one notable absence stood out — there was no mention ofLGBTQ+ rights, despite both candidates’ records and the current political landscape. The omission left LGBTQ+ advocates frustrated, especially given the increase in anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the country.

Before the debate, in the spin room at the CBS Broadcasting Center in New York City, Republican U.S. Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama voiced her support for Vance, highlighting his “authenticity” and leadership and addressing concerns about his stance ontransgender athletes and broader LGBTQ+ issues.

“I believe we are all made in God’s image, and I believe everyone deserves respect,” Britt told The Advocate. However, she reiterated her belief that the debate over transgender athletes competing in women’s sports is a matter of “fairness and safety,” not one of discrimination. More than 25 states now have laws banning transgender from competing on teams consistent with their gender identities, according to the Movement Advancement Project.

US Senator Katie Britt Republican of Alabama speaks to press including The Advocate Senior National Reporter Christopher Wiggins in the spin room ahead of the Vice Presidential debate between US Senator and Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance and Minnesota Governor and Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim WalzCHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

While LGBTQ+ issues were noticeably absent from the debate, it did cover several other important topics, particularly those related to the economy, national security, and reproductive rights.

One of the most striking moments came when Vance was asked whether former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. Rather than answer the question, Vance deflected by shifting the conversation to election-related grievances. “Tim, I’m focused on the future. Did Kamala Harris censor Americans from speaking their mind in the wake of the 2020 Covid situation?” Vance said. Walz quickly responded, calling it a “damning non-answer.”

Vance’s refusal to directly acknowledge the legitimacy of the 2020 election follows a pattern common among Trump loyalists and continues to fuel concerns about the state of American democracy. His inability to affirm that Trump lost the election was particularly striking in a debate where truth and accountability were expected to take center stage. At another point, Vance interjected and said, “The rules were you guys weren’t going to fact check,” in response to the moderator clarifying the legal status of Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio. Vance admitted recently to making up stories, including that migrants were eating pets, to get media attention.

The candidates also discussed the state of the U.S. economy. Vance criticized the current administration’s handling of inflation, arguing that economic hardship is hurting American families. He emphasized the need for more robust border security, suggesting that undocumented immigrants further straining the economy.

Republican vice presidential candidate Senator JD Vance and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz participate in a debate at the CBS Broadcast Center October 2024 in New York CityChip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On the other hand, Walz defended the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts, highlighting the strides made in job creation and infrastructure development. He pointed out that the administration had passed several key pieces of legislation to revitalize the economy and support working families. Walz also connected economic issues to healthcare access, explaining that affordable healthcare is central to financial stability for families.

Abortion and reproductive healthcare also emerged as a contentious topic. Vance reaffirmed his opposition to federal protections for abortion rights, positioning himself as a pro-family candidate. He emphasized the importance of fertility treatments but did not address his voting record, which includes voting against the Right to IVF Act. Walz countered by defending his pro-choice stance, emphasizing that decisions about reproductive health should be made between individuals and their doctors, not the government.

Ahead of the debate, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis spoke with The Advocate about the ongoing attacks on the LGBTQ+ community by Republicans and what he expected from the night’s debate.

“It’s outrageous that in this day and age, political candidates of any party feel they can make progress by attacking their fellow Americans, whether they’re members of the LGBTQ community, immigrants, or people of color,” Polis said. He said that he hoped that Walz’s performance would showcase a message of inclusivity. “What I expect to hear from Tim Walz is a message that speaks to all Americans, no matter who you are or who you love,” he added.

Polis, the country’s first out gay governor, has been a consistent champion for LGBTQ+ rights and expressed concern about the stark contrast between Walz and Vance. He criticized the divisive politics embraced by Vance and former President Donald Trump, pointing to their alignment with policies that harm marginalized communities.

After the debate, Polis shared his disappointment over the lack of LGBTQ+ representation in the discussion.

Governor Jared Polis visit Club Q and pay respects at the memorial for the victims of the anti LGBTQ shooting in Colorado Springs November 2022Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

“I was actually surprised that nobody asked about that,” Polis said. “For many Americans who identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community, this is a key issue. This election, our marriages are at stake. Our equal rights are at stake. Anti-discrimination protections are at stake.”

Polis emphasized the stark difference between Walz’s inclusive approach and Vance’s alignment with policies that could roll back LGBTQ+ rights. “There’s an enormous difference between Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, who have an inclusive view of respecting everybody no matter who they love and who they are, versus Donald Trump and JD Vance, who are taking us back to an era where gay people were forced into the closet,” Polis said.

Before the debate, Republican U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, speaking to The Advocate, defended Vance’s record on LGBTQ+ issues, particularly about transgender lives. Donalds expressed concerns about policies he claimed allow transgender children to receive gender-affirming care without parental consent, calling it a “terrible policy.”

“Tim Walz supports that,” Donalds said. Asked by The Advocate which other medical conditions he believes children should not be treated for, Donalds deflected and repeated that parental consent should be critical in decisions regarding transgender healthcare.

It is important to note that the claim that children are accessing care without parental consent is false. Medical procedures, including gender-affirming care, require the involvement of guardians or parents, and no laws currently allow such decisions to be made by minors without their guardians’ consent.

Donalds further argued that puberty blockers were harmful because they could have irreversible effects on young people. “What if that kid becomes an adult and changes their mind? You can’t get your puberty back. You can’t undo the damage that has been done,” Donalds said.

Donalds’ claim that puberty blockers cause irreversible harm by preventing puberty permanently is not supported by medical evidence. According to the Mayo Clinic, puberty blockers temporarily pause puberty rather than cause permanent changes. These blockers allow transgender and gender-diverse youth more time to explore their gender identity while delaying the development of secondary sex characteristics. When treatment is discontinued, puberty resumes.

US Representative Byron Donalds Republican of Florida speaks to reporters in the spin room ahead of the Vice Presidential debate Tim Walz JD Vance hosted by CBS News NYC 2024CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

“I got three sons. Let me tell you this—try to do that with my three sons and see what comes for you,” he said. “That’s not as a member of Congress, this is as a father, and I take that very seriously.”

After the debate, GLAAD, the LGBTQ+ media advocacy organization, released a statement condemning the failure to address LGBTQ+ concerns. GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis emphasized the importance of LGBTQ+ issues in the broader context of the debate, noting that while topics like healthcare and family rights were discussed, they failed to include the impact on LGBTQ+ people.

“LGBTQ people were unfortunately again not included in the conversation between two candidates who have extensive LGBTQ records to talk about,” Ellis said. “The issues discussed tonight are LGBTQ issues and everyone’s concerns: the right to make our own private health care decisions, how best to support parents and families, and the right to have our votes counted and certified.”

Sarah Kate Ellis on stage during the GLAADTommaso Boddi/Getty Images for GLAAD

GLAAD also pointed out Vance’s contradictory stances on fertility treatments and reproductive healthcare. During the debate, Vance affirmed his support for fertility treatments but voted against the Right to IVF Act, which sought to protect the accessibility and affordability of such services. GLAAD provided a reality check, noting that Vance’s voting record does not align with his public statements.

With a record number of anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced across state legislatures, the absence of these issues from the debate was especially troubling to advocates. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, nationwide, Republicans have introduced or passed more than 530 anti-LGBTQ+ bills. LGBTQ+ voters, who played a decisive role in the 2020 election, are expected to be pivotal again in 2024. GLAAD polling indicates that 94 percent of LGBTQ+ registered voters are highly motivated to vote, with a majority opposed to candidates who advocate for restrictions on transgender healthcare and participation in sports.

ElectionDemocratic PartyMinnesotaRepublican PartyOhioNew York City
2024 electionabortion rightsdonald trumpglaadjd vancelgbtq rightsreproductive healthcaretim walztransgender athletestransgender rightsvice presidential debate
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
