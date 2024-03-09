Who is Katie Britt, the GOP senator who inspired a million memes

A relatively unknown United States senator from Alabama made a name for herself among Democrats, independents, and her fellow Republicans after she spoke following President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. Biden’s speech was characterized by a showcase of political acumen and vigor, but the GOP’s decision to have relatively unknown Sen. Katie Britt deliver the rebuttal has ignited widespread discussion. The 42-year-old inadvertently triggered a far-reaching conversation across political messaging, gender dynamics, and social issues, particularly in the wake of contentious legal decisions surrounding reproductive rights in Alabama and in conservative-led states across the country.

Who is Sen. Katie Britt?

Since her election, Britt has quickly become a prominent figure within the Republican Party. As the former CEO of the Business Council of Alabama and as chief of staff for GOP Sen. Richard Shelby, Britt brought a blend of business advocacy and legislative experience to her Senate campaign. Her victory made her the first woman elected to the Senate from Alabama and the youngest woman ever elected to the chamber. Britt’s conservative platform emphasized traditional values, economic development, and staunch border security.

When was Britt elected?

Britt was elected in 2022, representing a historic milestone for Alabama and women within the Republican Party. Her election spotlighted a broader trend toward increasing female representation in politics, particularly within the GOP, where white men still dominate.

What’s her LGBTQ+ rights record?

Britt has aligned with the conservative wing of her party, especially on LGBTQ+ rights. She has shown support for policies limiting discussions of sexuality and gender identity in schools, reflecting a commitment to traditional values and so-called “parental rights” to control educational content. She has not received a score from the Human Rights Campaign, which evaluates politicians’ LGBTQ+ voting record. She's already showed her transphobia by appearing in a video against trans students using the bathroom in schools.

Why was she chosen to give the Republican response to the State of the Union?

Britt’s selection to deliver the Republican response was seemingly a move by the GOP to attempt a portrayal of a fresh, dynamic lawmaker as a counterpoint to the 81-year-old Biden. By choosing Britt, the party aimed to appeal to younger voters and women, leveraging her profile to potentially narrow the gender voting gap and highlight the evolving face of the Republican Party. The fact that Alabama is at the forefront of the assault on women’s rights, with the abolition of abortion access and a recent assault on families’ access to IVF, contributed to her selection.

What did she say in her response?

In her response, Britt touched on several key issues, from immigration and economic policy to national security, criticizing the Biden administration’s handling of these areas. Her speech also navigated the complex terrain of reproductive rights, particularly in light of the Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling on IVF and embryos (the court ruled they were people and not property, thrusting the procedure into limbo until the legislature made a statutory correction this week. “It’s why we strongly support continued nationwide access to in vitro fertilization,” Britt claimed, signaling the GOP’s stance amidst this legal and ethical maelstrom. Her message aimed to bridge the party’s “pro-life” stance with public support for reproductive treatments like IVF.

How was Britt's response received?

Britt’s performance was met with widespread mockery. She came across as a mix of high school drama students auditioning for a character with a range of multiple personalities to the leader of a cult who used some Southern slang but sounded like somebody from the Midwest. Some commentators mocked her for the dramatic delivery and the choice of her kitchen as the backdrop, which sparked debate on gender roles. The anticipation among Saturday Night Live fans for the show to lampoon Britt’s performance on Saturday highlights the cultural impact of her rebuttal and the broader discussions it has spurred within and beyond the political sphere.

Journalist Jonathan Katz reported that one part of Britt's speech was actually a fictionalized account based on a 20-year story from the Bush administration. You can see his breakdown below.