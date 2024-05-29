Introducing The Advocate capsule collection: A celebration of LGBTQ+ legacy & pride

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

We’re thrilled to announce the launch of our new Advocate capsule collection, now available exclusively at The Pride Store! This collection is a vibrant homage to the rich history and impactful legacy of The Advocate, the world-renowned LGBTQ+ publication that has been delivering trusted journalism since 1967. Each piece in the collection is thoughtfully designed to celebrate The Advocate’s ongoing mission to inform, inspire, and empower the LGBTQ+ community. With designs featuring The Advocate’s classic typeface from 1967 and colorful, pride-filled motifs, this collection invites you to wear your pride and honor the history of our community.

ADVOCATE HEADLINE - A HISTORICAL TRIBUTE The Advocate Headline Tank Top is a striking piece that pays homage to The Advocate’s first article. The headline design, rendered in vibrant rainbow colors, combines the publication’s historical significance with a lively expression of pride and diversity. This tank top is perfect for making a statement and showing your support for LGBTQ+ history. Shop the rest of the Advocate Headline collection to find more items that celebrate the powerful beginnings of The Advocate. THE ADVOCATE HEADLINE UNISEX DYED HEAVYWEIGHT T-SHIRT

THE ADVOCATE HEADLINE ECO TOTE BAG

THE ADVOCATE HEADLINE ORGANIC DAD HAT

PROUD ADVOCATE - UNITY IN DIVERSITY The Proud Advocate White Glossy Mug is a celebration of the community that The Advocate was born to support. Featuring the original typeface from 1967 and rainbow coloring, this mug represents unity and pride within the LGBTQ+ community. It’s a perfect addition to your morning routine, reminding you of the strength and solidarity of our community with every sip. Explore the rest of the Proud Advocate collection to find more items that celebrate the essence of pride and support. PROUD ADVOCATE UNISEX DYED HEAVYWEIGHT T-SHIRT

PROUD ADVOCATE TANK TOP

THE ADVOCATE SET OF PIN BUTTONS