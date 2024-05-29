Scroll To Top
Introducing The Advocate capsule collection: A celebration of LGBTQ+ legacy & pride

Courtesy The Pride Store

Discover the new Advocate capsule collection at The Pride Store and celebrate LGBTQ+ history, pride, and community with iconic designs from The Advocate's legacy!

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

We’re thrilled to announce the launch of our new Advocate capsule collection, now available exclusively at The Pride Store! This collection is a vibrant homage to the rich history and impactful legacy of The Advocate, the world-renowned LGBTQ+ publication that has been delivering trusted journalism since 1967. Each piece in the collection is thoughtfully designed to celebrate The Advocate’s ongoing mission to inform, inspire, and empower the LGBTQ+ community. With designs featuring The Advocate’s classic typeface from 1967 and colorful, pride-filled motifs, this collection invites you to wear your pride and honor the history of our community.

Explore The Advocate capsule collection at The Pride Store this month and receive 15% off your order with promo code “PRIDE” (valid 5/1 - 6/30) when you shop ThePrideStore.com.

THE ADVOCATE OF TODAY - BOLD & PRESENT

The Advocate Organic Bucket Hat

The Advocate's current logo is more than just a symbol; it's a testament to the enduring legacy and ethos of the publication. The Advocate Organic Bucket Hat proudly displays this bold and contemporary design, celebrating The Advocate’s role as the leading source of LGBTQ+ news and information. This hat not only offers a stylish way to protect yourself from the sun but also serves as a wearable tribute to decades of trusted journalism and advocacy. Dive into the rest of The Advocate of Today collection to find more pieces that honor the modern legacy of this iconic publication.

ADVOCATE ‘67 - CELEBRATING OUR BEGINNINGS

The Advocate \u201867 Unisex Garment-dyed Heavyweight T-shirt

The Advocate ‘67 Unisex Garment-dyed Heavyweight T-shirt is a vibrant celebration of the magazine’s inception. Featuring the original 1967 typeface and adorned with rainbow coloring, this shirt is a nod to The Advocate’s rich history and its unwavering support for the LGBTQ+ community. The garment-dyed fabric offers a vintage look and feel, ensuring both comfort and style. Explore the rest of the Advocate ‘67 collection to discover more pieces that celebrate the birth of this influential publication.

THE ADVOCATE \u201867 ECO TOTE BAG (RED)

ADVOCATE HEADLINE - A HISTORICAL TRIBUTE

The Advocate Headline Tank Top

The Advocate Headline Tank Top is a striking piece that pays homage to The Advocate’s first article. The headline design, rendered in vibrant rainbow colors, combines the publication’s historical significance with a lively expression of pride and diversity. This tank top is perfect for making a statement and showing your support for LGBTQ+ history. Shop the rest of the Advocate Headline collection to find more items that celebrate the powerful beginnings of The Advocate.

ADVOCATE INAUGURAL ISSUE - HONORING OUR ORIGINS

\u200bThe Advocate\u2019s Inaugural Issue Unisex Garment-dyed Heavyweight T-shirt

The Advocate’s Inaugural Issue Unisex Garment-dyed Heavyweight T-shirt is a unique tribute to the magazine’s origins. Utilizing the full text of The Advocate's first article from 1967, this black t-shirt is a wearable piece of history that honors the magazine’s mission to inform and inspire the LGBTQ+ community. The garment-dyed fabric adds a touch of nostalgia, making it a must-have for any Advocate enthusiast. Check out the rest of the Inaugural Issue collection to discover more pieces that pay homage to the publication's storied past.

PROUD ADVOCATE - UNITY IN DIVERSITY

\u200bThe Proud Advocate White Glossy Mug

The Proud Advocate White Glossy Mug is a celebration of the community that The Advocate was born to support. Featuring the original typeface from 1967 and rainbow coloring, this mug represents unity and pride within the LGBTQ+ community. It’s a perfect addition to your morning routine, reminding you of the strength and solidarity of our community with every sip. Explore the rest of the Proud Advocate collection to find more items that celebrate the essence of pride and support.

THE ADVOCATE SET OF PIN BUTTONS

The Advocate capsule collection is more than just a line of products; it’s a celebration of LGBTQ+ history, pride, and community. Each piece is designed with care, featuring iconic designs that honor The Advocate’s legacy while promoting a message of unity and pride. Whether you’re wearing a t-shirt, a hat, or sipping from a mug, you’re embracing a piece of LGBTQ+ history and supporting a community that stands together. Visit The Pride Store today to explore the entire Advocate capsule collection and wear your pride with honor!

Receive 15% off your order with promo code “PRIDE” (valid 5/1 - 6/30) when you shop ThePrideStore.com.

Nic Austin

Branded Content Editor

Nic Austin is passionate about providing a platform in media for the LGBTQ+ community. He strives to tell stories about his community through the leading LGBTQ+ publications in the country. His mission is to amplify marginalized LGBTQ+ voices through partnerships with prominent brands and leaders in our community.


A graduate from NYU Tisch, Nic Austin has always connected with the written word and its ability to change minds. He has applied this love for writing to analyzing LGBTQ+ media and how the LGBTQ+ community has been represented on screen. Before working as an Editor at equalpride, Nic Austin was the Editor-in-chief of The Queer Queue and the co-host of both The Queer Queue Podcast and The Queerly News. In his spare time, Nic Austin writes film criticism while enjoying the mountain views of Denver, Colorado.

