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ACIP government vaccine panel meeting postponed after judge voids RFK Jr.’s appointments

A judge’s rebuke of RFK Jr.’s vaccine overhaul forced the postponement of a key federal panel.

robert f. kennedy jr and mehmet oz

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (L) and Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Mehmet Oz (R) look on in the Oval Office at the White House on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Have you seen our January/February cover story? Dr. Demetre Daskalakis on leaving the CDC and calling out RFK Jr.

A key federal vaccine advisory panel has postponed its upcoming meeting after a federal judge blocked what scientists say are dangerous changes to U.S. immunization policy pushed by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

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The Advocate has learned that the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, known as ACIP, paused its scheduled March 18–19 meeting following the ruling. Reached for comment, a Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson confirmed that “the ACIP meeting is postponed.”

The disruption comes after U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy in Massachusetts temporarily halted multiple elements of Kennedy’s overhaul, including revisions to the childhood vaccine schedule and the installation of new ACIP members. In doing so, the court effectively sidelined the reconstituted panel and froze actions taken under it.

Related: Judge blocks RFK Jr.’s dangerous vaccine policy changes. Ex-CDC leader calls it ‘big news’

Related: Out former CDC vaccines head Demetre Daskalakis named chief medical officer at NYC LGBTQ+ health center

Related: Out CDC vaccine chief resigns, saying ‘enough is enough’ with Trump and RFK Jr

Callen-Lorde medical director Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, the former director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a longtime leader in federal HIV and vaccine policy, told The Advocate the ruling represents a necessary correction, but one that comes after significant damage.

“We should all be relieved that science and law aligned to reverse capricious vaccine policy designed to validate the authoritarian and self-serving agenda of the Secretary of Health,” Daskalakis said. “I fear that so much damage has already been done. This, however, is an important statement on the validity of Kennedy’s place in health leadership.”

Murphy’s order suggests the administration bypassed longstanding scientific and procedural safeguards that govern how vaccine recommendations are developed. Those recommendations, while advisory, shape clinical practice, insurance coverage, and public health strategy nationwide.

The American Academy of Pediatrics, which helped bring the lawsuit, called the ruling “historic” and a “welcome outcome,” warning that the changes had introduced “chaos and confusion” for families and providers.

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