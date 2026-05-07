Ohio Republicans are trying to strip transgender adults of health insurance coverage

Ohio Rep. Josh Williams (R-Sylvania Twp.) has introduced his latest bill in his crusade against transgender Ohioans.

Williams introduced HB 838 last Thursday. The bill would prohibit Medicaid from covering most gender-affirming surgeries and procedures for transgender Ohioans and ban state and local municipalities from providing a contract to their employees that includes “coverage, benefits, or services for gender reassignment surgery.”

The legislation also stipulates that if these benefits are offered, the cost would then be subtracted from the local authority’s “local government fund payments,” the revenue-sharing portion of the state’s General Revenue Fund.

The bill has not yet been assigned to a committee.

Williams has broken a record, introducing more than 100 bills in a single General Assembly as he runs for a spot in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Six of those bills are explicitly anti-LGBTQ+, complementing his public statements that it would be “harmful to society” to affirm trans identity.

HB 249 (“The Indecent Exposure Modernization Act”), which would ban drag and gender performance in public spaces where minors are present. ( Status : The bill passed the Ohio House and now moves to the Ohio Senate.)

: The bill passed the Ohio House and now moves to the Ohio Senate.) HB 262, to designate “Natural Family Month,” to celebrate only heterosexual married couples with children. ( Status : The bill is sitting in a House committee; three hearings have been held.)

: The bill is sitting in a House committee; three hearings have been held.) HB 693 (“The Affirming Families First Act”), to grant protections to parents who reject their trans children. ( Status : The bill is sitting in a House committee; two hearings have been held.)

: The bill is sitting in a House committee; two hearings have been held.) HB 796 to ensure that all incarcerated people in state custody are housed according to the state’s definition of “biological sex.” ( Status : The bill has been introduced, but not assigned to a committee.)

: The bill has been introduced, but not assigned to a committee.) HB 798 (“The Privacy Protection Act”) that would limit trans Ohioans’ access to public bathrooms and ban Ohioans from being able to change the sex marker on birth and death certificates. (Status: The bill has been introduced, but not assigned to a committee.)

In the Cleveland suburb of Lakewood, the city’s robust “Gender Freedom Policy” would protect LGBTQ+ employees from the effects of HB 838.

The policy was introduced by Council President Sarah Kepple and out LGBTQ+ Councilmember Cindy Strebig, and will allow the city to provide medical coverage for transgender employees and covered family members who seek gender-affirming care, “even if such care must legally be provided outside the State of Ohio.”

“This is another attempt by the Republican led and out of touch state government to draw attention away from their continued failure to serve Ohioans,” Strebig told The Buckeye Flame. “I will continue to fight for my community and the dignity and respect of all people.”

Dara Adkison, executive director of TransOhio, said that HB 838 is just the latest bill in an “exhausting pattern of a single politician repeatedly targeting transgender Ohioans instead of addressing the real challenges facing our state.”

“Continued increasing of restrictions and limitations to healthcare undermines the safety, health and wellbeing of not only trans Ohioans but everyone,” Adkison said.

Adkison called HB 838 “reprehensible,” but reminded Ohioans that the bill was just introduced and is not law.

“Everyone deserves the ability to make informed decisions about their own healthcare, and every municipality deserves to maintain the authority over what will be covered by city employee insurance plans,” Adkison said.

The Buckeye Flame is a newsroom dedicated to amplifying the voices of LGBTQ+ Ohioans to support community and civic empowerment through the creation of engaging content that chronicles their triumphs, struggles, and lived experiences.