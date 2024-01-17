Advocate, Out nominated for 2024 GLAAD Media Awards along with biggest queer films and tv of the year

The nominees for the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards have been announced, and both The Advocate and Out, sibling publications, are nominated for Outstanding Magazine — Overall Coverage. The Advocatehas won the award the past two years.

Also, The Advocate’s senior national reporter, Christopher Wiggins, is nominated for Outstanding Online Journalism Article for “Stochastic Terrorism: Links Between the GOP, Right-Wing Influencers & Neo-Nazi Violence.”

The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ+ people and issues. Since 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards ceremony has grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ+ awards show in the world, sending powerful messages of acceptance to audiences globally.

The nominees, announced Wednesday morning, reflect work published, released, or broadcast between January 1 and December 31, 2023. This year, GLAAD announced 310 nominees across 33 categories. The release of the nominees comes two days after GLAAD received the Governors Award at the Emmy Awards ceremony.

“For 35 years, the GLAAD Media Awards has provided the global stage for LGBTQ creators, alongside industry talent and leaders, to be celebrated and supported,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a press release. “At a time when the LGBTQ community is under attack by false narratives and misinformation, when less than half of American say they are familiar with transgender and nonbinary people, and when one in five Gen Z adults identify as LGBTQ, this year’s nominees powerfully reflect the realities of LGBTQ existence today, in our communities and around the globe. Amid a summer of union strikes across Hollywood, the stakes have never been higher to maintain the progress of LGBTQ visibility and representation across all media, from film, television, music, journalism, publishing, and more.

In addition to the competitive awards, each year GLAAD presents noncompetitive Special Recognition Awards to media projects that do not fit into one of the existing GLAAD Media Awards categories. For the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, GLAAD is presenting Special Recognition honors to 11 media projects and individuals that spotlighted diverse segments of the LGBTQ community in innovative ways. The 11 individuals and projects include The Dads (Netflix), Drag Latina (Revry/LATV), El Sabor de Navidad (Vix), Enamorándonos (Univision), +Life Media, Love in Gravity, Relighting Candles (Hulu), Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé (AMC Theatres), The Tennessee Holler, Wendy, perdida pero famosa (Vix), and Yes I Am: The Ric Weiland Story.

This year’s awards ceremonies will be held in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton on March 14, and in New York City at the Hilton Midtown on May 11.

The full list of nominees:

ENGLISH-LANGUAGE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Film — Wide Theatrical Release

All of Us Strangers (Searchlight Pictures)

American Fiction (Amazon MGM Studios)

Anyone But You (Columbia Pictures)

The Blackening (Lionsgate Films)

Bottoms (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

The Color Purple (Warner Bros.)

It’s a Wonderful Knife (RLJE Films)

Knock at the Cabin (Universal Pictures)

Moving On (Roadside Attractions)

Shortcomings (Sony Pictures Classics)





Outstanding Film — Limited Theatrical Release

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe (Blue Fox Entertainment)

The Blue Caftan (Strand Releasing)

Blue Jean (Magnolia Pictures)

How to Blow Up a Pipeline (Neon)

Joyland (Oscilloscope)

L’immensità (Music Box Films)

Monica (IFC Films)

Our Son (Vertical Entertainment)

Passages (Mubi)

Summoning Sylvia (The Horror Collective)





Outstanding Film — Streaming or TV

Cassandro (Amazon Prime Video)

Christmas on Cherry Lane (Hallmark Channel)

Friends & Family Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

Frybread Face and Me (Array Releasing)

Nuovo Olimpo (Netflix)

Nyad (Netflix)

Red, White, and Royal Blue (Amazon Prime Video)

Runs in the Family (Indigenous Film Distribution)

Rustin (Netflix)

You’re Not Supposed to Be Here (Lifetime Television)





Outstanding Documentary

Beyond the Aggressives: 25 Years Later (MTV Documentary Films)

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate (Netflix)

Every Body (Focus Features)

Kokomo City (Magnolia Pictures)

Little Richard: I Am Everything (Magnolia Pictures)

Orlando, My Political Biography (Janus Films)

Rainbow Rishta (Amazon Prime Video)

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (HBO Documentary Films)

The Stroll (HBO)

“UYRA - The Rising Forest” POV (PBS)





Outstanding New Series

The Buccaneers (Apple TV+)

Class (Netflix)

Culprits (Hulu)

Deadloch (Amazon Prime Video)

Everything Now (Netflix)

Found (NBC)

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (Paramount+)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The Other Black Girl (Hulu)

Tore (Netflix)





Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)

The Chi (Showtime)

Chucky (SyFy/USA Network)

Doctor Who (Disney+)

Good Trouble (Freeform)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Quantum Leap (NBC)

Riverdale (The CW)

Station 19 (ABC)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)





Outstanding Comedy Series

And Just Like That… (Max)

Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video)

Harlem (Amazon Prime Video)

Harley Quinn (Max)

Our Flag Means Death (Max)

Sex Education (Netflix)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

With Love (Amazon Prime Video)





Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Black Cake (Hulu)

Bodies (Netflix)

The Confessions of Frannie Langton (Britbox)

The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

The Full Monty (FX on Hulu)

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (Amazon Prime Video)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)

Transatlantic (Netflix)





Outstanding Reality Program

Bargain Block (HGTV)

Family Karma (Bravo)

I Am Jazz (TLC)

Living for the Dead (Hulu)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Swiping America (Max)

TRANSworld Atlanta (Tubi)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Netflix)





Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula (Shudder/AMC+)

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion (MTV)

Drag Me to Dinner (Hulu)

Love Trip: Paris (Freeform)

My Kind of Country (Apple TV+)

Next in Fashion (Netflix)

Project Runway (Bravo)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Survivor (CBS)

The Voice (NBC)





Outstanding Children’s Programming

“Any Way You Slice It” Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (Netflix)

“Blue River Wedding” Ada Twist: Scientist (Netflix)

Bossy Bear (Nick Jr.)

Firebuds (Disney Jr.)

Monster High (Nickelodeon)

Pinecone & Pony (AppleTV+)

Princess Power (Netflix)

Ridley Jones (Netflix)

Summer Camp Island (Cartoon Network)

Work It Out Wombats! (PBS Kids)





Outstanding Kids & Family Programming or Film — Live Action

Heartstopper (Netflix)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

Jane (AppleTV+)

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury (Netflix)

XO, Kitty (Netflix)





Outstanding Kids & Family Programming or Film - Animated

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake (Max)

Craig of the Creek (Cartoon Network)

The Dragon Prince (Netflix)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (Disney Channel)

Hailey’s on It! (Disney Channel)

The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel)

Nimona (Netflix)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Transformers: EarthSpark (Paramount+)





Outstanding Music Artist

Billy Porter, Black Mona Lisa (Island UK/Republic Records)

boygenius, The Record (Interscope)

Brandy Clark (Brandy Clark)

Janelle Monae, The Age of Pleasure (Atlantic Records)

Kim Petras, Feed the Beast & Problematique (Amigo/Republic Records)

Miley Cyrus, Endless Summer Vacation (Columbia Records)

Renee Rapp, Snow Angel (Interscope)

Sam Smith, Gloria (Capitol Records)

Troye Sivan, Something to Give Each Other (EMI Australia/Capitol Records)

Victoria Monet, JAGUAR II (Lovett Music/RCA Records)





Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist

Chappell Roan (Atlantic Records/Island Records)

David Archuleta (Archie Music)

Fancy Hagood (Fancy Hagood Enterprises)

G FLIP (Future Classic)

Ice Spice (10K Projects/Capitol Records)

Iniko (Columbia Records)

Jade LeMac (Artista Records)

The Scarlet Opera (Perta/Silent Records)

Slayyyter (FADER Label)

UMI (Keep Cool/RCA)





Outstanding Broadway Production

Fat Ham, by James Ijames

How to Dance in Ohio, by Jacob Yandura and Rebekah Greer Melocik

Melissa Etheridge: My Window, by Melissa Etheridge

Once Upon a One More Time, by Jon Hartmere

The Sign in Sydney Brustein’s Window, by Lorraine Hansberry





Outstanding Podcast

Finding Fire Island (Broadway Podcast Network)

Gay and Afraid With Eric Sedeño (Past Your Bedtime)

Las Culturistas (iHeart)

NPR’s Embedded (NPR)

Queen of Hearts (Wondery)

Rooted Recovery Stories (Promises Behavioral Health)

Sibling Rivalry (Studio 71)

That Conversation With Tarek Ali (Buzz Sprout)

This Queer Book Saved My Life (This Queer Book Productions, LLC)

TransLash (TransLash Media)





Outstanding Video Game

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Little Goody Two Shoes (AstralShift/Square Enix)

Overwatch 2 (Blizzard Entertainment)

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (Summerfall Studios/Humble Games)

Tchia (Awaceb/Kepler Interactive)

Thirsty Suitors (Outerloop Games/Annapurna Interactive)

This Bed We Made (Lowbirth Games)

Too Hot to Handle 2 (Nanobit/Netflix Games)





Outstanding Comic Book

Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent, written by Tom Taylor (DC Comics)

Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain, written by Tini Howard (Marvel Comics)

Hawkgirl, written by Jadzia Axelrod (DC Comics)

Killer Queens 2, written by David M. Booher (Dark Horse Comics)

The Neighbors, written by Jude Ellison S. Doyle (BOOM! Studios)

New Mutants Lethal Legion, written by Charlie Jane Anders (Marvel Comics)

The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos, written by Tate Brombal based on an idea by James Tynion IV (Dark Horse Comics)

Poison Ivy, written by G. Willow Wilson (DC Comics)

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, written by Alyssa Wong (Marvel Comics)

Tim Drake: Robin, written by Meghan Fitzmartin (DC Comics)





Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology

Blackward, by Lawrence Lindell (Drawn & Quarterly)

Carmilla: The First Vampire, written by Amy Chu (Berger Books/Dark Horse Comics)

Cosmoknights (Book Two), by Hannah Templer (Top Shelf Productions)

Four-Color Heroes, by Richard Fairgray (Fanbase Press)

Heartstopper Vol. 5, by Alice Oseman (Graphix/Scholastic)

Light Carries On, by Ray Nadine (Dark Horse Books)

Northranger, written by Rey Terciero (HarperAlley)

Parallel, by Matthias Lehmann (ONI Press)

Roaming, by Jillian Tamaki, Mariko Tamaki (Drawn & Quarterly)

Us, by Sara Soler (Dark Horse Books)





Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

“Certainty” Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts (Disney+)

“Chaos, Law, and Order” The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

“Cynthia Nixon and Kim Petras” Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

“Dulcé Sloan & Sasha Colby Talk What It Means to Be a Happy Trans Person” The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

“Elliot Page Opens Up In New Memoir: ‘It Felt Like The Right Time’“ The View (ABC)

“The Hardest Fight Is the Fight Against Status Quo” The Conversations Project (Hulu)

“I’m Not Just Gay, I’m Your Son” Karamo (syndicated)

“Jennifer Hudson Surprises HIV Activist with $10,000” The Jennifer Hudson Show (syndicated)

“Trace Lysette & Patricia Clarkson, Laverne Cox” The Kelly Clarkson Show (syndicated)

“Unapologetically Me” Tamron Hall (syndicated)





Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

“11th Hour: Transgender Athletes and What People Don’t Understand” The 11th Hour (MSNBC)

“19-Year-Old Designer CJ King Gets Second Chance to Walk the Runway” GMA3 (ABC)

“The All in Y’all” (KEYE-TV CBS Austin)

“Anti-LGBTQ+ Law in Uganda that Threatens the Death Penalty Sparks International Outcry” PBS Newshour (PBS)

“Bringing Queer Joy into the World of Hip-Hop” ABC News Live Prime (ABC News Live)

“Des Moines LGBTQ Community Hosts First-Ever ‘People’s Pride’“ (WOI-TV Local 5 Des Moines)

“Geena Rocero Talks About Her New Memoir ‘Horse Barbie’ and the Power of Living Unapologetically” CBS Mornings (CBS)

“How Eco-Drag Queen Pattie Gonia Defines What It Means to Fight for the Environment” Nightline (ABC)

“New York City Gay Bar Deaths Classified as Homicides” (NBC News Now)

“One-on-One With the President of the American Medical Association (AMA)” The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell (CBS)





Outstanding TV Journalism — Long-Form

“Beyond Limits: Who I Am” CBS Sports (CBS)

“CBS Reports: A Nation in Transition” CBS News (CBS)

“Club Q One Year Later” (KKTV CBS 11 Colorado)

“Freedom to Exist” Soul of a Nation (ABC)

“It’s OK to Ask Questions - Pidgeon Pagonis” (WMAQ-TV NBC 5 Chicago)

“Marty’s Place: Where Hope Lives” (+Life Media with KGO-TV & ABC Localish)

“Our America: Who I’m Meant to Be” (ABC Owned Television Stations)

“Proud Voices: A NY1 Special” (Spectrum News NY1)

“Serving in Secret: Love, Country and ‘Dont Ask Don’t Tell’“ (MSNBC)

“VICE Special Report — Out Loud // Big Freedia Presents: Young Queer Artists to Look Out For” (Vice News)





Outstanding Live TV Journalism — Segment or Special

“Capehart on SCOTUS Rulings: ‘My Possibilities Aare Up to Them, Not Up to Me’“ The Last Word (MSNBC)

“CNN’s Anderson Cooper Speaks With Lauri Carleton’s Daughter, Ari Carleton, About Her Mother’s Legacy” Anderson Cooper 360 (CNN)

“Flipping the Script: Live Interviews on LGBTQ+ Community” Morning News NOW (NBC News Now)

“Gio Benitez Interviews Sasha Velour on Her Book and the Climate of Drag in America” Good Morning America (ABC)

“Indiana Students Put on LGBTQ-Themed Play Themselves After it’s Canceled bBy the School” Yasmin Vossoughian Reports (MSNBC)

“José Díaz-Balart Reports: A Texas Mother’s Fight: the Case for Gender-Affirming Care” José Díaz-Balart Reports (MSNBC)

“One-on-One With Eureka O’Hara” The Reid Out (MSNBC)

“Pride Across America”(ABC News Live)

“TikTok Sensations ‘The Old Gays’ Talk About How They Became Friends and Their New Docuseries” Today With Hoda & Jenna (NBC)

“Two Anti-LGBTQ Bills Advance to Louisiana House” Breakdown (WWL-TV CBS New Orleans)





Outstanding Print Article

“As Drag Bans Proliferate, Maren Morris Goes Deep With Drag’s Biggest Stars on Why the Show Must Go On” by Stephen Daw(Billboard)

“Black Queer History is American History” by Myeshia Price(TIME)

“‘But Most of All I’m Human’: These 3 Transgender Teens Prove Identity Stretches Beyond One Label” by Susan Miller (USA Today)

“The Dancer” by Matt Kemper (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

“Heroism Overpowers Hate”by John Sotomayor(Embrace Magazine)

“Kim Petras Is Breaking the Mold” by Jeff Nelson(People)

“Pop Icons Are ‘Mothers’ Now. The LGBTQ Ballroom Scene Wants Credit” by Samantha Cherry (The Washington Post)

“Stop Bad Hair and Uglier Legislation (The New Classics)” by Karen Giberson(AC Magazine)

“Transgender Youth: ‘Forced Outing’ Bills Make Schools Unsafe” by Hannah Schoenbaum and Sean Murphy(AP)

“We Have the Tools to Stop HIV. So Why Is It Still Spreading?” by LZ Granderson (Los Angeles Times)





Outstanding Magazine — Overall Coverage

The Advocate

Billboard

People

Variety

Out





Outstanding Online Journalism Article

“The AP Interview: Pope Francis Says Homosexuality Not a Crime” by Nicole Winfield (AP.com)

“Book Banners Came for This Colorado Town. They Didn’t Anticipate Resistance” by Jeff Fuentes Gleghorn (LGBTQNation.com)

“Evidence Undermines ‘Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria’ Claims” by Timmy Broderick (ScientificAmerican.com)

“From Drag Bans to Sports Restrictions, 75 Anti-LGBTQ Bills Have Become Law in 2023” by Jo Yurcaba (NBCNews.com)

“How the Latinx Drag Queens of Brooklyn Are Finding Freedom through Their Cultures” by Juan De Dios Sanchez Jurado (TeenVogue.com)

“Pedro Zamora, ‘Real World’ Star Who Died of AIDS, ‘Humanized the Disease for a Generation,’ Say Activists” by David Artavia (Yahoo.com)

“Pride Month Feels Different as Threats, Fear of Violence Grows” by Brooke Migdon (TheHill.com)

“Some Trans Kids Are Being Forced to Flee America for Their Safety” by Nico Lang (HuffPost.com)

“Stochastic Terrorism: Links between the GOP, Right-Wing Influencers & Neo-Nazi Violence” by Christopher Wiggins (Advocate.com)

“What Does Queer Gen Z Want on TV? Everything under the Rainbow” by Jude Cramer (INTOMore.com)





Outstanding Online Journalism — Video or Multimedia

“7 Remarkable Trans Elders Share Lessons for the Next Generation” (them.us)

“Brave Spaces” (PBS.org)

“CANS Can’t Stand” (NewYorker.com)

“Club Q: Stronger Together” (NFL.com)

“‘I’ve Always Known I Was Different’: Four Trans People Share Their Stories” (WashingtonPost.com)

“Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Calls Out the New York Times’ Anti-Trans Coverage & Advice for Trans Youth” (Variety.com)

“Moving Isa” (Insider.com)

“People Come Out to Their Parents | Truth or Drink” (Cut.com)

“Protecting Pride: Resilience after Tragedy — Club Q Survivors Fight to Project Their Community” (GoodMorningAmerica.com)

“Transnational” (Vice.com)





Outstanding Blog

Charlotte’s Web Thoughts

Erin in the Morning

Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters

LawDork

Mombian

Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents

The Queer Review

The Randy Report

The Reckoning

The Rot Spot





Special Recognition

The Dads (Netflix)

+Life Media

Love in Gravity

Relighting Candles (Hulu)

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé (AMC Theatres)

The Tennessee Holler

Yes I Am: The Ric Weiland Story





SPANISH-LANGUAGE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Scripted Television Series

4 Estrellas (RTVE Play)

Las Noches de Tefía (Atresplayer)

Las Pelotaris (Vix)

Sagrada Familia (Netflix)

Sin Huellas (Amazon Prime Video)





Outstanding TV Journalism

“Adolescentes trans relatan su experiencia” Noticiero Telemundo (Telemundo)



“Celebrando el orgullo” Noticiero Telemundo (Telemundo Chicago)

“Entrevista con Jesus Ociel Baena” Noticias 24/7 (Univision)

“Fe en la comunidad LGBTQ” Despierta América (Univision)

“El mes del orgullo” Univision Contigo (Univision Dallas)

“La directora Aitch Alberto presenta: ‘Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe’” Ojo Crítico (CNN Español)

“La rapera Villano Antillano habla con Jorge Ramos sobre cómo su música está rompiendo estereotipos” Al Punto (Univision)

“‘La Sala’ brinda un lugar seguro para jóvenes de la comunidad LGBTQ+ en Washington Heights” Noticias 47 (Telemundo)

“Spirit Day” Hoy Día (Telemundo)

“Sufren en silencio” Noticias 52 (Telemundo)





Outstanding Online Journalism Article

“Abogan por una política pública contra la violencia hacia la comunidad trans en Puerto Rico” por Carolina Gracia (ElVocero.com)

“La activista trans que sepulta a sus amigas olvidadas: ‘Los primeros cuerpos los velaba yo sola, solita’“ por Daniel Alonso Viña (ElPais.com)

“Carlos Adyan nos invita a su boda civil con Carlos Quintanilla: ‘Todo ha pasado como yo soñaba’“ por Lena Hansen(PeopleEnEspanol.com)

“El eterno desafío de ser un hombre o mujer trans en El Salvador” por María Teresa Hernández (APnews.com)

“Familias latinas con menores trans temen a nuevas leyes que limitan el acceso a tratamientos médicos: ‘Es lo que ha mantenido a mi hija viva’“ por Anagilmara Vílchez y Lourdes Hurtado (Telemundo.com)

“‘Hemos huido de algo muy cruel’: las familias que buscan una vida mejor para sus hijos transgénero en otros estados de EE.UU.” por Leire Ventas(BBC.com)

“Personas mayores LGBTQIA+ ‘tienen que regresar a un clóset para poder buscar vivienda‘“ por David Cordero Mercado y Joaquín A. Rosado Lebrón (PeriodismoInvestigativo.com & ElNuevoDia.com)

“Quiero que todo el mundo pueda decir libremente ‘así soy yo’“por Maria Mercedes Acosta (Sentiido.com)

“Reconocimiento a medias también es estigmatizante: RAE agrega ‘no binario/a’ a su diccionario” por Alex Orue (Homosensual.com)

“Wendy Guevara, la ‘perdida’ que lo ganó todo” por Jonathan Saldaña y Mari Tere Lelo de Larrea (Quien.com)

Outstanding Online Journalism — Video or Multimedia

“Conoce a la primera diputada negra y trans de Brasil” por Natalia Barrera Francis, Joyce García, David von Blohn, Paula Daibert y Claudia Escobar (Descoloniza - AJ+ Español)

“La increíble historia de cómo ‘Mami Ruddys’ refugió a decenas de jóvenes LGBTIQ en Puerto Rico” por Marcos Billy Guzmán y Pablo Martínez Rodríguez (El Nuevo Día)

“Mi novio vive con VIH y yo no: ser una pareja serodiscordante” por Mariana Escobar Bernoske y Daniela Rojas (La Disidencia - El Espectador)

“This gay cowboy convention celebrates sexual freedom — and Mexican identity” por Jackeline Luma, Kate Linthicum y Maggie Beidelman (Los Angeles Times)

“Villano Antillano cuenta todo de la realidad Queer de su música” por Yollotl Alvarado, René Barreto, Alfredo Castellanos, Sofía Reyes, Rai Irizarry, Arjun Demeyere, Luis Ramírez, Florencia Botinelli, Iván Juárez y Sebastian Fernández (GQ México y Latinoamérica)

Reconocimiento Especial /Special Recognition

Enamorándonos (Univision)

El Sabor de Navidad (Vix)

Drag Latina (Revry / LATV)

Wendy, perdida pero famosa (Vix)

