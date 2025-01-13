Scroll To Top
Amazon removes 'equity for Black people' and 'LGBTQ+ rights' from company policies

amazon company participation LGBTQIA pride parade
Sandor Szmutko/shutterstock

London / UK - 07/06/2019: Amazon Music company at London Pride Parade

Amazon has quietly removed protections for Black and LGBTQ+ workers from its company policies.

Amazon has quietly removed several policies from its public websites aimed at protecting workers, including "solidarity" pledges with its Black employees and health care benefits for transgender workers.

The pages were removed about a month ago, according to The Washington Post. The changes include several to policy, as well as department titles. A section previously called “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” is now “Inclusive Experiences and Technology,” and the section “advance DEI through technology” is now a pledge to “advance the employee experience.”

One of the removed policies includes an outline of the gender-affirming care benefits provided to employees under Amazon's health care plan, which it said were "based on the Standards of Care published by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH).” Also removed was the company's pledge that it is “working at the U.S. federal and state level on legislation” that would provide anti-discrimination protections for transgender people.

Though Amazon previously stated that it stood "in solidarity" with its Black employees, the company also removed that section, as well as one claiming to support “legislation to combat misconduct and racial bias in policing, efforts to protect and expand voting rights, and initiatives that provide better health and educational outcomes for Black people.”

Spokesperson Kelly Nantel confirmed to the outlet that the company “update[s] this page from time to time to ensure that it reflects updates we’ve made to various programs and positions.”

Several major U.S. businesses have announced they would be ending their diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in the past year, including Ford Motor Company, Harley-Davidson, Lowe's, and Tractor Supply among others. The decisions came after pressure from conservative extremists online, including failed filmmaker turned failed congressional candidate Robby Starbuck, who has taken credit for the companies' decisions. However, experts believe that Starbuck's pressure alone does not explain the shift.

Meta recently announced the end of its DEI programs almost immediately after announcing new content rules that allow users to abuse LGBTQ+ people, citing the shifting "legal and policy landscape surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in the United States." McDonald's also cited Supreme Court decision against affirmative action in its decision to end DEI programs the, as well as changes among "other companies."

NewsTransgenderRaceBusiness
racial equityamazonanti-discriminationcompany policiesdeidiversity equity and inclusiongender-affirming carehealth caremcdonald'smetaracial discriminationtransgender health careworker protectionsworker's rightsnews
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
