Scroll To Top
News

Moms for Liberty Co-Founder to Address Sexual Hypocrisy Scandal at Florida School Board Meeting

Bridget Ziegler Moms For Liberty Swearing In Ceremony Sarasota County School Board with husband Christian Ziegler and Judge
Image: facebook @BridgetAZiegler

Bridget Ziegler, a Sarasota County School Board member and co-founder of Moms for Liberty, is facing calls for resignation following her husband’s sexual assault investigation and revelations of secret throuple with another woman.

Cwnewser

Bridget Ziegler, a co-founder of the conservative Moms for Liberty group and a member of the Sarasota County School Board, is at the center of a controversy involving her husband, Christian Ziegler, the Chair of the Florida Republican Party, that has exposed the pair’s overwhelming hypocrisy.

On Tuesday, the Sarasota School Board is set to consider a resolution calling for Bridget Ziegler’s voluntary resignation amid allegations against her husband involving sexual assault, according to the Associated Press.

Related: Florida Democrats Call for GOP Chair and His Wife to Resign Over Rape Allegations & ‘Staggering Hypocrisy’

Christian Ziegler, who has not been charged, denies the allegations but has acknowledged a consensual sexual relationship with the accuser. A police search warrant revealed that both Christian Ziegler and Bridget Ziegler had been involved in a sexual relationship with the accuser before the incident in question.

Despite Bridget Ziegler not facing any criminal charges, her fellow board members have expressed concerns that her continued presence on the board has become a significant distraction. Lisa Schurr, co-founder of Support Our Schools, is one of many voices calling Bridget Ziegler a hypocrite, criticizing her for attacking the LGBTQ community while allegedly leading a different life in private.

Bridget Ziegler has been an outspoken advocate for laws that limit teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, which has added to the accusations of hypocrisy.

Last week, Florida Democrats called for both Zieglers to resign from their positions.

Related: Moms for Liberty Sex Scandal Causes Pennsylvania Chapter to Split From National Group

WTVT, a Fox affiliate in Tampa Bay, reports that Bridget Ziegler is expected to address this controversy at Tuesday’s school board meeting. While largely symbolic, the resolution requesting her resignation underscores the severity of the situation and the impact it has had on the school board’s operations.

Pressure has been mounting on Christian Ziegler to resign as chairman of the Florida Republican Party. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott, both GOP politicians, are among the high-profile figures who have called for his resignation.

Bridget Ziegler’s tenure on the Sarasota County School Board has been marked by her active involvement in educational policy debates. Her advocacy for the “don’t say gay” law, which restricts discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, has been a particular point of contention. Critics argue that her personal life, which includes having sex with another woman, as revealed by the allegations, starkly contrasts the policies she has supported, raising questions about the sincerity and motivation behind her educational stances.

Related: This Gay School Board Member Has Choice Words for the Zieglers’ Bisexual Tryst and Allegations

The controversy has also cast a spotlight on the Moms for Liberty organization, designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an anti-government extremist group, which Bridget Ziegler co-founded. The group, known for its advocacy for book bans and restrictions on discussions surrounding race, sexual orientation, and gender identity, is facing questions about the group’s motivations in the wake of widespread rejection of Moms for Liberty-endorsed candidates in recent elections nationwide.

From Your Site Articles
NewsPeopleEducationSocietyYahoo FeedPoliticsPoliticiansFlorida
societychristian zieglerbridget zieglersex scandalscandalshypocrisygoprepublican partyfloridamoms for libertysarasota school boardsarasotaron desantisrick scottpoliticspoliticians
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Read Full Bio