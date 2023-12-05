Florida Democrats Call for GOP Chair and His Wife to Resign Over Rape Allegations & ‘Staggering Hypocrisy’

In a striking turn of events, the Florida Democratic Party, led by Chair Nikki Fried, has called for the immediate resignation of Christian Ziegler, the Chair of the Florida Republican Party, and his wife, Bridget Ziegler, a member of the Sarasota County School Board. This demand comes after severe criminal allegations and revelations about their personal life.



“No one can continue to lead a major state party under those conditions, and the level of hypocrisy is staggering,” Fried said during a Tuesday morning press conference.

Fried’s statement highlights the severity of the allegations against Christian Ziegler, who is under criminal investigation for rape and sexual battery. The Democratic Party chair emphasized the importance of integrity in leadership, especially when facing such grave accusations.

Florida’s Democratic House Minority Leader Fentrice Driscoll echoed these sentiments, expressing her dismay at the unfolding situation.

“The accusations against Christian Ziegler are incredibly serious and disturbing,” Driscoll said.

The controversy is further intensified by reports of a consensual three-way relationship involving both Zieglers, with the specific incident in question allegedly occurring in Bridget Ziegler’s absence. This revelation has sparked discussions about hypocrisy, given the couple’s public stances on family values and LGBTQ+ issues yet Ziegler being involved with another woman.

Brevard County School Board member Jennifer Jenkins highlighted the impact of the Zieglers’ actions. Jenkins criticized Bridget Ziegler’s involvement with Moms for Liberty, an organization known for its conservative education agenda, including support for the “don’t say gay” law.

“If the incidents that took place were written in a chapter book, Moms for Liberty would be rallying to ban them,” she said.

Addressing the controversy surrounding Bridget Ziegler, Driscoll clarified that the issue is not Ziegler’s personal sexual life but the contradiction it represents, given her public stance.

“It’s not about Bridget’s sexual orientation. It’s about the choices that she makes with respect to her sexuality,” Driscoll explained, emphasizing that the core issue is the hypocrisy of leading a secret bisexual life while actively supporting policies that demonize and harm the LGBTQ+ community, particularly vulnerable children.

Further adding to the chorus of voices, Carlos Guillermo Smith, a gay former Florida House of Representatives member, called out the Zieglers for their “moral failures.” Smith criticized their actions as a betrayal of the LGBTQ+ community and a stark contradiction to their public rhetoric.

Jordan Letschert, a former police officer and openly gay man who relocated his family from Sarasota to Denver due to the political climate influenced by the Zieglers, shared his perspective: “The past few years that avenue has been through hate, the dissemination of hate from both the Zieglers resigns in children who will forever feel that their own community, their own leaders do not believe that they’re equal.”

Nathan Bruemmer, president of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus and LGBTQ+ advocate, spoke about the broader cultural implications of the allegations and the Zieglers’ leadership style.

“We are seeing GOP leaders lean in and encourage that resignation as well as it should be. So this is something across the state, whatever that course of action is, the GOP should take it. And if they won’t, the Zieglers should both resign,” he said.

Bruemmer, who is trans, emphasized the need for accountability and a reckoning within the Florida GOP, highlighting the necessity for leaders to represent and protect all community members.

No charges have been filed against Christian Ziegler at the time of reporting, and attempts to contact the Zieglers for comments have been unreturned.

As the scandal intensifies, its repercussions for Moms for Liberty become increasingly apparent. Moms for Liberty co-founders Tiffany Justice and Tina Descovich released a statement distancing themselves from the Zieglers, noting that Bridget Ziegler resigned from he group three years ago.

"We have been truly shaken to read of the serious, criminal allegations against Christian Ziegler. We believe any allegation of sexual assault should be taken seriously and fully investigated. Bridget Ziegler resigned from her role as co-founder with Moms for Liberty within a month of our launch in January of 2021, nearly three years ago. She has remained an avid warrior for parental rights across the country," the two said. "To our opponents who have spewed hateful vitriol over the last several days: We reject your attacks. We will continue to empower ALL parents to build relationships that ensure the survival of our nation and a thriving education system. We are laser-focused on fundamental parental rights, and that mission is and always will be bigger than any one person."

In Pennsylvania, a chapter has announced its departure from the group over the sex scandal allegations.

“Moms for Liberty took advantage of people seeking to feel heard and valued, but now they’re realizing they’ve been manipulated,” Jenkins said, highlighting the group’s internal turmoil and public skepticism in light of the recent controversies.

“What we are seeing is the uncovering that the co-founders of Moms for Liberty weren’t doing this with pure intentions,” Fried added.