Moms for Liberty Sex Scandal Causes Pennsylvania Chapter to Split From National Group

The Northumberland County chapter of Moms for Liberty in Pennsylvania has announced its separation from the national organization to form the Northumberland County Academic Alliance.

This development, reported by The News Item, comes after several scandals surrounding the group. The chapter’s chair, Clarissa Paige, is seeking nonprofit status for the new group, which will continue to focus on “parental rights” in schools.



According to Paige, the decision to break away was influenced by allegations of rape against Christian Ziegler, Florida’s GOP chairman and husband of Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler. The accusations against Ziegler surfaced last week after the Florida Center for Government Accountability released a police report and search warrant affidavits detailing the allegations.

Ziegler, denying the allegations, has insisted that he will not resign from his position.

Paige expressed that advocating for parental rights becomes challenging when associated with a co-founder embroiled in a scandal. According to The News Item, she emphasized that the Northumberland County chapter’s values did not align with those of the national organization.

The local chapter, formed by Paige in April 2022, has been active in ensuring the local school board and community leaders aligned with their views.

Christian Ziegler is accused of being involved in a sexual battery investigation and a previously consensual three-way sexual relationship with the victim and Bridget, adding to the controversy surrounding the Zieglers, prominent figures in Florida’s Republican Party. Bridget Ziegler, a vocal supporter of the state’s “don’t say gay” law, has also faced scrutiny for her reported involvement in these personal matters and the incredible level of hypocrisy demonstrated by the revelations.

The Northumberland County chapter has been vocal against certain aspects of school curriculum, including social-emotional learning and critical race theory, and has opposed mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, The News Item reports.

The Southern Poverty Law Center that Moms for Liberty is an anti-government hate group that promotes hateful imagery and rhetoric against the LGBTQ+ community. Recently, members of the group were removed from their leadership positions after posing for photos with members of the neo-fascist group The Proud Boys.