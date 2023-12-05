Scroll To Top
News

Moms for Liberty Sex Scandal Causes Pennsylvania Chapter to Split From National Group

Northumberland County Central Pennsylvania Covered Bridge Moms For Liberty Stickers Quote We Are Just Getting Started
Images: Shutterstock; facebook @Moms4Liberty

The Northumberland County chapter breaks away to establish the Northumberland County Academic Alliance, distancing itself from national organization’s scandals.

Cwnewser

The Northumberland County chapter of Moms for Liberty in Pennsylvania has announced its separation from the national organization to form the Northumberland County Academic Alliance.

This development, reported by The News Item, comes after several scandals surrounding the group. The chapter’s chair, Clarissa Paige, is seeking nonprofit status for the new group, which will continue to focus on “parental rights” in schools.

According to Paige, the decision to break away was influenced by allegations of rape against Christian Ziegler, Florida’s GOP chairman and husband of Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler. The accusations against Ziegler surfaced last week after the Florida Center for Government Accountability released a police report and search warrant affidavits detailing the allegations.

Ziegler, denying the allegations, has insisted that he will not resign from his position.

Paige expressed that advocating for parental rights becomes challenging when associated with a co-founder embroiled in a scandal. According to The News Item, she emphasized that the Northumberland County chapter’s values did not align with those of the national organization.

The local chapter, formed by Paige in April 2022, has been active in ensuring the local school board and community leaders aligned with their views.

Christian Ziegler is accused of being involved in a sexual battery investigation and a previously consensual three-way sexual relationship with the victim and Bridget, adding to the controversy surrounding the Zieglers, prominent figures in Florida’s Republican Party. Bridget Ziegler, a vocal supporter of the state’s “don’t say gay” law, has also faced scrutiny for her reported involvement in these personal matters and the incredible level of hypocrisy demonstrated by the revelations.

The Northumberland County chapter has been vocal against certain aspects of school curriculum, including social-emotional learning and critical race theory, and has opposed mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, The News Item reports.

The Southern Poverty Law Center that Moms for Liberty is an anti-government hate group that promotes hateful imagery and rhetoric against the LGBTQ+ community. Recently, members of the group were removed from their leadership positions after posing for photos with members of the neo-fascist group The Proud Boys.

From Your Site Articles
NewsEducationSocietyFloridaYahoo FeedCrimePoliticiansPennsylvaniaPolitics
moms for libertypennsylvanianorthumberland countyeducationlgbtqchristian zieglergopfloridabridget zieglerscandalsgay sex
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Read Full Bio