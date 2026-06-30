Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Robert Garcia on why his 2026 Pride playlist is an act of joy in the face of hate

The out congressman says music, dancing and celebration still matter when LGBTQ+ people are under attack.

robert garcia

Robert Garcia's annual Pride playlist is out!

Courtesy of the Office of Congressman Robert Garcia

U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia’s 2026 Pride playlist arrived Tuesday as a bright, danceable thing. Beyoncé and Selena, Britney Spears and Bad Bunny, RuPaul and Rosalía, the sound of a summer party curated by one of Congress’s most visible gay lawmakers.

But minutes before Garcia spoke with The Advocate exclusively about the playlist, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down a decision that reshaped the conversation. The justices ruled that states may bar transgender girls and women from competing in girls’ and women’s school sports. It’s a major victory for Republican-led states and the latest sign that transgender Americans remain at the center of the country’s legal and political backlash.

Garcia, a California Democrat and the first out LGBTQ+ immigrant elected to Congress, did not treat the ruling and the playlist as separate subjects. Pride, he said, is not a detour from the fight over civil rights. It is one of the places where that fight is sustained.

“I've always believed that young people should have a chance to participate and learn teamwork and play in sports and that includes all young people,” Garcia told The Advocate. “And so I know, unfortunately, it's not a surprise with the Supreme Court that they continue to roll back rights not just for LGBTQ+ people but for all people.”

He added, “I think it continues to reaffirm why we have to move forward and protest and be proud of who we are and use not just Pride, but every day of the year to advance the civil rights for all LGBTQ+ people. And that includes trans people.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the playlist available on Apple Music and Spotify included 19 songs and ran for just under an hour. It moves across pop, Latin music, queer club sounds and nostalgia: Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might,” Justin Bieber’s “DAISIES,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “bad idea right?,” PinkPantheress’ “Stateside,” Inji’s “MADELINE,” Britney Spears’ “Toy Soldier,” Paris Hilton and Megan Thee Stallion’s “BBA,” Lady Gaga and Doechii’s “RUNWAY,” RuPaul’s “The Queendom (UROB Remix),” Little Mix’s “Wasabi,” The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Hypnotize - 2007 Remaster,” Karol G’s “LATINA FOREVA,” Bad Bunny’s “DtMF,” Rosalía’s “BIZCOCHITO,” Azul Azul’s “La Bomba,” Selena’s “Como La Flor - Remastered 2025,” Beyoncé’s “Ego,” Taylor Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down,” Neon Trees’ “Animal” and John Mayer’s “Your Body Is a Wonderland.”

The Advocate first covered Garcia’s Pride playlist in 2023, when it reflected the arrival of a new kind of congressman: Garcia, a former Long Beach mayor, a comic book fan, a pop culture omnivore, and the first gay immigrant ever elected to Congress. The next year, the playlist became more of a ritual. By 2026, Garcia is no longer simply a newly elected lawmaker with a fondness for Beyoncé and RuPaul. He is the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, one of the highest-profile investigative roles in Congress, and he would be in line to chair the panel if Democrats retake the House in the fall, as expected.

That means Garcia now occupies two lanes that Washington often pretends are incompatible. He is a serious oversight figure pressing for accountability from the Trump administration. He is also a gay man who talks without embarrassment about dancing to Britney Spears and loving Selena.

“Well, I am who I am,” Garcia said. “I've always liked pop culture. I've always liked music. I put out this playlist the last couple of years during Pride, and this year we thought on the last day of Pride, let's put this out again.”

Garcia said the playlist is simply what he listens to.

“I make these playlists honestly for the music that I'm currently listening to and that I like,” he said. “It's usually just a combination of kind of music that is currently kind of popular that I like, but also a combination of older music that I grew up with that I'm currently listening to and that are favorites of mine.”

His friends, he said, now expect it.

“This has become something my friends really like,” Garcia said. “My friends are all like, ‘Oh, you're putting out your playlist.’ And so yeah, it's just something for Pride. It's my own way of celebrating.”

The list is also a map of identity. Garcia immigrated from Peru to the United States as a child, was raised in Southern California and became a U.S. citizen in his 20s. His playlist carries that history in its Spanish-language tracks and Latin pop choices, including Karol G’s “LATINA FOREVA,” Bad Bunny’s “DtMF,” Rosalía’s “BIZCOCHITO,” Azul Azul’s “La Bomba” and Selena’s “Como La Flor.”

“I love Latino music. I love music in Spanish,” Garcia said. “I love Selena. I listen just consistently. I think there's probably been a Selena song in the other Pride playlist I've put out too. And so yeah, it's part of my culture, it's part of my identity.”

Some songs are less about biography than memory. For Garcia, Britney Spears’ “Toy Soldier” reaches back to the years when he was coming out.

“Britney Spears, obviously I grew up on Britney Spears,” he said. “When I think about my coming out experience, I think about Dancing to Britney Spears and that era.”

When asked which song best matched his current mood, Garcia hesitated. Then he landed on Beyoncé.

“Beyonce is telling my list from an artist perspective, and ‘Ego’ is my favorite Beyoncé song,” he said. “And I know it's not a favorite of a lot of people. It's a more obscure song, but it is my all-time favorite Beyoncé song.”

There is a temptation in politics to treat joy as unserious, especially when the news is grim. Garcia rejects that premise. His work on Oversight, he said, consumes most of his time. In recent weeks, he has previewed a more aggressive investigative posture toward the Trump administration if Democrats win back the House, including potential subpoenas connected to the Jeffrey Epstein files and scrutiny of officials he says have evaded accountability. But that work does not erase the need for music, family, friends or release.

“Look, I think obviously there's a lot of awful things happening in the world, and I think at the center of that is what's happened with the Trump administration,” Garcia said. “And I take the job of oversight and the job of taking on corruption very seriously. That's the vast majority of where I put my time.”

Still, he said, “we all have to find opportunities to enjoy ourselves, do a family, be with friends, take our mind off things.” Garcia often builds playlists on airplanes between Washington and California, he said, listening as he moves between the demands of Congress and those of the district he represents.

“I like to typically listen to music or watch a movie on my plane rides back and forth from DC, take an opportunity to wind down,” he said. The ritual has become useful even to him. “I've been really surprised how often I listen to the other Pride playlist I put out,” Garcia said. “Now I have 60 songs I can listen to.”

He added, “We have to move forward and protest and be proud of who we are."

Catch Robert Garcia's Pride Playlist on Spotify and Apple Music.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

mental health crisis? call or text 988 sign
National

The Trump administration is excluding The Trevor Project from the 988 service it helped create

Complicated new rules exclude the organization that created the “Press 3” option for queer youth in crisis, leaving advocates worrying over the service's future.

47th President General of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Ginnie Sebastian Storage and Anastacia McCleskey (R) are seen on Artwork Float during the 2026 National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade on April 11, 2026 in Washington, DC.
News

Daughters of the American Revolution live up to their name by rejecting ban on trans women

“Transgender Americans are patriots, family members, volunteers, historians, and descendants of Revolutionary War ancestors just like anyone else.”

protesters with save women's sports signs at the supreme court
Opinion

What the Supreme Court did not decide in the trans sports case

The ruling in West Virginia v. B.P.J. leaves open the door to inclusive policies, writes attorney Shannon Minter.

Side-by-side photos show Anderson Cooper seated onstage during an event and Bari Weiss seated onstage during a separate event.
News

Count Anderson Cooper among the journalists who don’t wanna work with Bari Weiss

The CNN star reportedly told colleagues he’s not interested in working under the CBS News editor-in-chief.

More For You

The Stonewall National Museum, overflowing with LGBTQ+ history, seeks a bigger space

Ravi Roth and Robert Kesten

Ravi Roth and Robert Kesten

courtesy Stonewall National Museum, Archives & Library
One of the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ archives is overflowing with queer history. Literally. CEO Robert Kesten says shelves have been added to every office of the Stonewall National Museum, Archives & Library. What’s left over has been shipped to off-site storage units. Keep Reading →

36 photos capturing Rhode Island Pride's nighttime magic

Three-photo collage showing performers on a brightly lit Pride parade float, the Providence Performing Arts Center illuminated at night, and marchers carrying a "Trans Lives Matter" banner during Rhode Island Pride in Providence.

Highlights from Rhode Island Pride's 50th anniversary celebration in Providence

Kristen Beres; Brian Felsenthal; Kris Laliberte
Rhode Island Pride celebrated its 50th anniversary on June 20 as thousands gathered in downtown Providence for a day of performances, community, and celebration. Keep Reading →

Keith Edwards wants his star-studded NYC Pride livestream to answer Trump's attacks with queer joy

keith edwards

Creator Keith Edwards says that this year, Pride should be joy more than any year before, to combat the attacks brought by Republicans and the Trump administration.

Emma Leid
Keith Edwards is taking his audience to the largest Pride celebration in the United States. Keep Reading →

Discover Jack Cole, the gay man behind Marilyn Monroe's most iconic numbers

Discover Jack Cole, the gay man behind Marilyn Monroe's most iconic numbers

Cover art for Jazzed: Jack Cole and Twentieth-Century American Dance; Jack Cole and Marilyn Monroe

University Press of Kentucky; Reinhard Archive-Ullstein Bild via Getty Images
Even if you’ve never seen a Marilyn Monroe movie, you’ve probably, at some point in your life, viewed vintage film clips of the star’s iconic “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” performance from 1953’s Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. In addition to Madonna paying homage to it decades later in her “Material Girl” video, that image of Monroe — dressed in skin-tight pink satin, drenched in jewels, and surrounded by gorgeous male dancers — might be one of the most famous pop-culture moments in history. But many don’t know the renowned queer choreographer behind the legendary number, Jack Cole. Keep Reading →

Grand marshals demand NYC Pride shut out hospitals that abandoned trans kids

2017 Heritage of Pride group marches with balloon rainbows during the NYC LGBTQIA Pride March celebrating history and community in New York City
NYC Pride in 2017
Adam McCullough/Shutterstock
Transgender advocates, along with past and present NYC Pride grand marshals, are demanding that Heritage of Pride bar hospital systems that have stopped providing gender-affirming care to transgender minors from participating in the city’s Pride march on June 28, including NYU Langone Health and Mount Sinai. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved