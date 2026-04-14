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Denver’s only lesbian bar is in crisis. The community is stepping in

After announcing it would close, The Pearl received an outpouring of support to cover rent, payroll, and repairs.

a rainbow flag on a window

A lesbian bar in Denver announced that it was closing. Then the community raised thousands of dollars to save it.

Keith Lane for The Washington Post via Getty Images

A community in Colorado is coming together to rescue a safe space for LGBTQ+ people. Denver’s only lesbian bar said it was closing. Within days, its community raised tens of thousands of dollars to try to keep it open.

The Pearl, a sapphic-focused bar and café, announced it would shut down after struggling financially, according to Denver Fox affiliate KDVR. The venue, which moved into the historic Mercury Cafe about a year ago, said it could no longer continue operating while paying staff and performers fairly.

The bar’s owners announced the planned closure via Instagram on Saturday. "Hey lesbians, unfortunately, April will be the last month of The Pearl Denver. We are closing our doors," the post read.

The response was immediate. A GoFundMe campaign raised more than $80,000 in a matter of days, KDVR reported, offering a potential lifeline for the business.

According to the fundraiser, The Pearl’s financial challenges began after it was forced to leave a previous location and relocate to the larger Mercury Cafe building. “We knew moving into this larger and older space would be a challenge,” organizers wrote. They added that the team “got in over our heads” as expenses grew and revenue lagged.

Related: Denver's only lesbian bar is closing: 'The world has shifted and so have we'

Related: How Denver's Blush & Blu Survives as a Last Remaining Lesbian Bar

The campaign says donations are intended to cover rent, wages, and urgent repairs while keeping the space open. Organizers described the bar as “a sacred space for our community.”

In an update posted Sunday, organizers said they had surpassed their fundraising goal and closed donations. “Once our bank verification is complete and we can deposit the funds, we will be paying all of our back rent, as well as payroll for our staff, and to push us slightly ahead to hopefully avoid getting into a hole again,” the update reads. “Your support means so much to us. Much love to you all. We couldn’t do this without you and our dedicated staff.”

According to Westworld, operating the large, aging venue brought steep weekly costs, including payroll that could reach five figures and ongoing maintenance issues, the outlet reported. Efforts to increase revenue, including shifting long-running events to make room for ticketed programming, were not enough to stabilize the business.

Related: Why Are Lesbian Bars Special?

Related: Celebrating and Remembering the Disappearing Lesbian Bar

Westword also reported that questions remain about what the fundraising effort is intended to support, including whether the goal is to sustain the bar, preserve the building, or both.

The current situation follows an earlier dispute tied to the bar’s ownership. Before opening The Pearl, its owners operated a lesbian speakeasy in another Denver venue, an arrangement that ended in a conflict over finances and control, according to Westword.

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