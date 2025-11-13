Which gayborhoods are the most expensive? Here are the top 10

Rich history, rich culture, and just plain rich

It's true what they say — the gays have expensive taste.
Go to any major metropolitan area in the United States and you're likely to find a "gayborhood:" an enclave of LGBTQ+ residents and businesses that group together for both safety and support. But not all gayborhoods are created equal — some are just as rich as the history and culture they possess.
You might have guessed it already, but California and New York are particularly expensive areas that LGBTQ+ people also happen to flock to. That doesn't mean all of the wealthiest gayborhoods are in those states, as every state has queer people in both high- and low-income areas.
Based on the median home price in each neighborhood, according to data on the real estate website Redfin, here are 10 most expensive gayborhoods in the United States. These rankings are based on the median home price for each area as of November 2025, which is subject to change.
10. The Hamptons


The Hamptons on Long Island, New York, have a median home price of $1.4 million.
Your favorite LGBTQ+ celebrity probably has a vacation home here. Made up of golf courses, tennis courts, country clubs, and world-renowned beaches, the Hamptons are synonymous with rich living. The neighborhoods are the premier destination for queer socialites wishing to escape the chaos of New York City for some peace and quiet.
9. Silver Lake


The Silver Lake neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, has a median home price of $1.47 million, according to Redfin.
Silver Lake is home to many LGBTQ+ businesses ranging from coffee shops and vegan restaurants to music venues and nightclubs, earning it the nickname of "the city's hippest neighborhood." Surrounded by lush hills, the neighborhood is somewhat sheltered from the noise and light of other areas of L.A.
8. Provincetown


Provincetown in Massachusetts has a median home price of $1.6 million.
The neighborhood isn't just known for its significance in U.S. history, but for its significance in queer history as well. What started as a settlement of artists' colonies in the early 1900s has grown into a prime vacation spot with a large LGBTQ+ population full of historical attractions and natural beauty to behold.
7. Park Slope


New York City's Park Slope in Brooklyn also has a median home price of $1.6 million.
Park Slope is the home of several quintessential NYC attractions, such as the Brooklyn Bridge and Prospect Park. It's also home to several LGBTQ+ bars and the Lesbian Herstory Archives.The neighborhood is known for its large Victorian mansions along Prospect Park West, known as the Gold Coast.
6. Castro District


The Castro District in San Francisco, California has a median home price of $1.7 million.
It's impossible to find a building or sidewalk without a rainbow in the Castro District, which has been an epicenter for queer culture. What began as an enclave of discharged gay soldiers during World War II is now the home of attractions like the movie palace, the Castro Theatre, and the GLBT History Museum.
5. Cape May


Cape May in New Jersey has a median home price of $1.82 million.
The seaside city has long been a favorite destination for the LGBTQ+ community, known for its beaches, resorts, and abundance of queer bars. Visitors and residents can enjoy its boutique shops, winery, the Cape May County Park and Zoo, and the Colonial House museum.
4. Greenwich Village

New York City's Greenwich Village, also known as the West Village or by its popular Christopher Street, has a median home price of $1.85 million.
The neighborhood is home to historic queer bars such as the Duplex and the Stonewall Inn as well as the first National Park monument to acknowledge the fight for LGBTQ+ rights in the U.S. It was the site of the 1969 Stonewall Riots — protests in response to police raids of gay bars — which are widely credited as sparking the modern-day LGBTQ+ rights movement.
3. Chelsea


The Chelsea neighborhood in Manhattan, New York City has a median home price of $1.92 million.
While not as famous as Greenwich Village, Chelsea has just as much to offer between LGBTQ+ bars, stores, and restaurants. It's also home to attractions such as the High Line park, Chelsea Market, Madison Square Garden, and Penn Station.
2. Rehoboth Beach


Rehoboth Beach in Delaware has a median home price of $1.94 million.
Rehoboth, nicknamed "Rehomo," is famous for its beaches and boardwalk, complete with rides and games. LGBTQ+ people love it for its gay beaches, tax-free shopping, and welcoming environment. Many families and couples own summer homes in the neighborhood, including former President Joe Biden.
1. Laguna Beach


The most expensive gayborhood in the U.S. is Laguna Beach in Orange County, California, with a median home price of $2.5 million.
Laguna Beach's coves and beaches have long been ideal spots for surfers and scuba divers. The neighborhood is considered the most queer-friendly in Orange County, and has two LGBTQ+ bars along the beach, Dante's and Barefoot, making it the epicenter of the city's gay culture.